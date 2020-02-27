Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
No surprise another cabinet member lied to facilitate a cover up. Will Trump voters care that Americans, not Ukrainians, put directly at risk? https://t.co/yCkBeZnj4u— Frank Rich (@frankrichny) February 27, 2020
Getting canceled has come to mean anything from getting dragged on Twitter to losing your career and livelihood.
How did British Indians become so prominent in the Conservative party? | Neha Shah https://t.co/2pHnhdYCE9— The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2020
She was one of the first to expose how populist leaders are using lies on Facebook to gain power.
Now @mariaressa fears fascism will replace democracy unless social networks start policing their content
@rapplerdotcom https://t.co/H2WI1r8mM3
Migrants in Bosnia are braving the cold to reach Croatia https://t.co/Rcvj2VURGu— The National (@TheNationalUAE) February 27, 2020
Nearly 1 million people are living here. 1 000,000 https://t.co/Iv9I3LMDy0— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) February 27, 2020
Was a work rage shooting, the shooter had been fired. Only two handguns needed, one with legal silencer:
BREAKING: The Molson Coors gunman was armed with two handguns - one with a silencer, which is legal in Wisconsin.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 27, 2020
A silencer was also used in the workplace mass shooting last year in Virginia Beach. Employees said it made the gunfire sound distant. #wileg https://t.co/qReykBeyWw
Kanye West was mocked for rediscovering faith and backing Trump, but he has genuine concerns about the modern world he helped fashion - Our cover story by @ollywiseman https://t.co/UQ8VdXQMqx— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) February 27, 2020
Sounds to me like health insurance copays & deductibles would an accessory to homicide here. Noting this kind of problem more and more.
By Kerry Burke, Rocco Parascandola & John Annese @ NYDailyNews.com, Feb. 25
A Bronx woman died 10 days after she was jumped and beaten for not letting another woman into a bank ATM vestibule, police sources said Tuesday. Tamara Sinclair told her sister she thought she was followed and set up when three women pummeled her on Feb. 11.
Missouri poll released today.— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 27, 2020
Exclusive: These are the issues Missouri voters care about & the Democratic candidates they prefer | | https://t.co/RJi08uYUFw https://t.co/BiwGm9r4yY
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 26
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an article from early 2019 which accused the 45th president of working with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 presidential election.
Next will there be an order renaming military bases that carry the surnames of racists or Confederate officers? https://t.co/vTNfH2UlHu— C.J. Chivers (@cjchivers) February 27, 2020
Black neighborhoods in key swing states hold enormous power to reshape politics in November and beyond. But in order to maximize this potential, progressives need to imagine and invest on an unprecedented scale.
Black voters have consistently supported Democratic candidates over Republicans by stunning margins: about 90 percent to 10 percent. No other major demographic comes close to this level of support — for either party. For every 10 new black voters, 9 will likely vote for a Democrat and one for a Republican, yielding eight net Democratic votes. In contrast, 10 new Latino voters (who voted 70 percent Democratic and 30 percent Republican in 2018) would produce four net Democratic votes. For white, college-educated women, the figure is two.
By The Editorial Board @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 25, 6:48 pm
FAR FROM the madding crowds and MAGA caps, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, discovered his inner candor. Appearing at the Oxford Union during a trip to England a few days ago, Mr. Mulvaney let slip that the United States needs more immigrants, lest severe labor shortages and anemic birth rates sap economic growth.
It's over @ WaPo too, headline story: HHS whistleblower says workers without protective gear or proper training met coronavirus evacuees
The whistleblower alleges she was improperly reassigned after raising concerns with HHS Secretary Alex Azar's office.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 5:22pm
And this is the story WaPo editors put right next to it at the top
Coronavirus pushes Trump to rely on experts he has long maligned
At a time when expertise is paramount, the president has hollowed out the very government agencies responsible for the tasks at hand.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 5:25pm