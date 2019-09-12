Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"We haven't yet found the right language that makes the community feel as if we understand where they're coming from and what's actually happening to them,” a DNC official said.
By Darren Sands @ BuzzFeedNews.com, Dec. 4
WASHINGTON — Democrats are getting increasingly worried that black Americans with an uneven voting history may tune out Democratic candidates in 2020, as fringe messaging campaigns and disinformation breed cynicism over what the party has done for black Americans.
Democratic National Committee sources told BuzzFeed News the party is tracking a new set of loosely organized online movements that officials believe are trying to steer black voters away from the party or from voting altogether. The groups are varied in their approach, but share a common thread of deep suspicion of the Democratic Party and an apparent determination to seize upon the hypersensitive political moment in a country with a deeply troubled racial past [....]
Website: Blexit - We Free
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 10:56pm
Inside the Summit for Trump-Loving Young Black Conservatives
The president has alienated many African Americans—but not these young activists.
By LJ DAWSON @ Politico Magazine, October 06, 2019
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 11:00pm
The case for taking Trump’s black outreach seriously
There’s some evidence Democrats have lost ground with black voters.
By Matthew Yglesias @ Vox.com, Nov 13, 2019, 9:00am EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 11:09pm
Here's what he & they are after with this shtick, picking off black males here and there in the right geographic areas:
from Trump courts minority men with mix of policy and personal appeals
by Toulouse Olorunnipa and Ashley Parker @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb.27
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 5:16pm