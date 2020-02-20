A "zen" psychologist voted for Pete in NH as a last act as a Dem and then dropped out of the party to Independent because she can't stand the Trump derangement syndrome on the left anymore. Had already been part of the "Walk Away" movement. Thinks Dems are going to get an ass kicking in Nov. because of their irrational anger about Trump and Trumpies and their supposed racism. Her Feb. 11 article on medium.com, which I link to, got 26K likes and she has a new big fan club on Twitter, with the article pinned at the top of the page as a welcome:

Since I have so many new followers, I wanted to take a quick moment to introduce myself so you know what you're getting into. Most of you know me as the (now former) Democrat who wrote about going to a Trump rally in New Hampshire: https://t.co/NxY2PIQmxW #WalkAway — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) February 17, 2020