A top official in President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Department who’s also a member of the White House task force on the coronavirus outbreak struggled to find a map showing the spread of the disease on Monday.
And he appealed to Twitter for help.
Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, became frustrated when he couldn’t access the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering department’s map showing the latest COVID-19 numbers and locations. He also came out against walls ― paywalls, anyway:
As it turned out, the site was simply overwhelmed with traffic. It was back online ― no paywall ― soon enough.
But Twitter users were stunned that a top Trump administration official seemed dependent on the university’s map rather than data from the CDC:
We are screwed
Trump could draw him a map with his sharpie.
by NCD on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 3:00pm
I especially liked this one reply in the article. If you saw the Hillary Clinton sketch Kate McKinnon did on SNL right after he won the election, it has extra punch:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 5:56pm
Trump today from India:
"The president also said “we are very close to a vaccine,” . .... the White House later claimed he was referring to Ebola, not the deadly COVID-19, according to Dow Jones. ......"
by NCD on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 6:35pm
Make sure to wash your hands and cough into your upper arm.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 6:44pm
Kudlow says COVID-19 is contained
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/25/kudlow-white-house-coronavirus-117402
Edit to add
CDC has a slightly different opinion
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/25/health/coronavirus-us.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 7:02pm
And everybody watching CNBC believed him. NOT.
I.E. whatever Larry suggests now,believe the opposite is likely true.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 7:03pm
At least we don't have it this bad YET:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 7:11pm
Only the best and most serious people for the star of The Apprentice.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 11:54pm
Read these 2 articles together:
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-sheriff-tony-net-worth-...
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/tamarac/fl-ne-christopher-kri...
or this 3rd:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article24043915...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:07am
Attack lists
https://www.axios.com/trump-memos-deep-state-white-house-ce5be95f-2418-4...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 2:34am
Would it be better to vote Trump to battle the Deep State, or Bernie to fight the corrupt establishment?
Do it make a difference?
by NCD on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 9:06am
I'd say it's the Yin and the Yang of our political spectrum, but Yang's out, so we just have Yins. Or yens if I can pun.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 9:16am
ran across these troops on the ground complaining to each other, unhappy with feds about more serious things than maps:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 1:36am
Testing to find more victims of the virus is just an unfair, evil liberal plot by the Democrats and the fake news media to reverse the 2016 election.
by NCD on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 9:09am
and he's a "business person"
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 11:18pm
Schumer being the grownup, doing a request for $8.5 billion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:31am
No surprise to the rest of us (including stock market investors, prolly): Azar unaware of decision to put Pence in charge.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 9:56pm
"there's always a tweet" example # 10,415:
Edit to add postscript:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:37pm