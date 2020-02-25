    Blowing all the competition for live debate coverage out of the water?

    By artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 6:54pm |

    Heading on @Cnn tonight after the debate and will be live tweeting it throughout. Tonight will be the Bernie debate as he is at this point the clear, almost prohibitive, frontrunner. Super Tuesday is a week from now and this is the last debate before then.

    — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 25, 2020

    Comments

    Frank Rich retweeted this and he knows a bad production when he sees one:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 10:14pm

    Latest Comments

    more