#Haiti cancels carnival after #gunbattle between police & soldiers— Timothy Karera (@Tkarera) February 25, 2020
Fears are growing over an increasingly febrile security situation in Haiti after police & soldiers fought a deadly gun battle which lasted for hours outside the presidential palace https://t.co/dE7hRSaQnK
I'm posting this only because I am incredibly impressed with the three paragraphs I quote! Talk about the art of journalistic writing making things clear and simple, geez, this is genius. Good luck, though, folks, with the rest of your argument.
By The State Opinion Page, Feb. 24
[...] History does not lie.
During the last half-century, the Democratic Party has only won the presidency when it has resisted the temptation to pick status-quo nominees and shown the courage to choose centrist outsiders with fresh, optimistic messages.
DENMARK, S.C.
This is what one of the most powerful African Americans in Congress and some presidential candidates are calling a form of reparations: $315,000 in recent federal investments in a rural, predominantly black town where more than a third of the 3,000 residents live in poverty.
The school received new buses. An emergency medical center got an ultrasound machine and lifesaving equipment. And the mayor is expecting more federal dollars to overhaul the aging water system.
in Texas’ 13th District, one of the most conservative in the country....In a primary field of 15 anti-immigrant, anti-abortion Republicans...!!!
Love this @anniekarni joint on Dr. Ronny Jackson, from WICHITA FALLS. https://t.co/q7MQ6RTw50
Economists are accumulating evidence that instead of being indolent layabouts, poor people are harried and frantic, which results in subpar decisions. By Noah Smith, Feb. 20
A basic income check each month, as well as guaranteed benefits like health care, would allow a lot of poor Americans to re-focus on getting themselves out of poverty rather than simply surviving from day to day https://t.co/mvZJAL32Cc— Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 24, 2020
Shocking story in the Epstein vein, about a Canadian tycoon living in the Bahamas, preying on underage girls and his own employees, from @Kim_Barker @porterthereport. He asked employees to procure women with curvy backsides, which he called "toilets." https://t.co/8jOIQZD9ub
This is crazy on top of crazy https://t.co/B42X3ky0px— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 24, 2020
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who wields enormous influence in his home state of South Carolina, is planning to endorse Joe Biden on Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the Democrat’s plans told POLITICO.
The planned endorsement is expected three days ahead of the state's Saturday primary, giving Biden an important boost in a state that will likely determine the fate of his candidacy. Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress, has long been close with Biden and has been open about his affinity for the former vice president during the Democratic primary.
What is 1776?
"1776" is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery. We seek to offer alternative perspectives that celebrate the progress America has made on delivering its promise of equality and opportunity, and highlight the resilience of its people. Our focus is on solving problems. We do this in the spirit of 1776, the date of America's true founding.
The initial set of essays are available
Breaking : A sixth case of death from the #coronavirus has been reported in Iran as authorities in more than a dozen affected provinces ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres in a bid to contain the outbreak. #COVID2019 https://t.co/JwNyYyRrKO— Coronavirus Breaking News (@QuakeFury) February 23, 2020
New health report and TV debates highlight backlash against gender reassignment
"Sweden’s Board of Health and Welfare confirmed a 1,500% rise between 2008 and 2018 in gender dysphoria diagnoses among 13- to 17-year-olds born as girls."— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 22, 2020
Two words: social contagionhttps://t.co/qMvEG6aVni
Transcript available as well as video:
Kids in Venezuela skipping school to dig through trash to find food to eat.
Edward, 12-years-old: ""I found a piece of cake but it didn't sit well. I had a stomachache for a week."
Must-watch - @mfbiggs on @NewsHour https://t.co/KBalXBN2Vo
A DAY after a state appeals court in North Carolina temporarily blocked a new voter identification law that discriminates against African American voters, a federal appellate court ruled that Florida can’t use wealth as a barrier to restoring the voting rights of ex-felons. The decisions are not final, as appeals continue in the two cases by Republicans who are intent on using whatever means necessary to try to stop minorities from voting.
State Department officials flew back more than 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, including 14 American citizens who tested positive for the virus. The move took Mr. Trump by surprise.
Meanwhile, next door on Hispaniola:
and on Dominican expats in NYC:
splainer, can't vouch for accuracy:
And a short boat ride away on U.S. territory:
