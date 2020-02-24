Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
DENMARK, S.C.
This is what one of the most powerful African Americans in Congress and some presidential candidates are calling a form of reparations: $315,000 in recent federal investments in a rural, predominantly black town where more than a third of the 3,000 residents live in poverty.
The school received new buses. An emergency medical center got an ultrasound machine and lifesaving equipment. And the mayor is expecting more federal dollars to overhaul the aging water system.
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose district encompasses eight of the state’s poorest counties, has long opposed cash payments to African Americans whose ancestors were enslaved. He believes it would be too difficult to determine who deserves to be compensated. But a race-neutral anti-poverty program he conceived a decade ago is now catching fire among candidates for the Democratic nomination as a way to provide practical restitution for slavery.
Several of the leading presidential hopefuls, including Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, have sought to rebrand Clyburn’s program as a vehicle for reparations, which remain politically contentious. Clyburn’s idea, with strong bipartisan support, was originally adopted in 2009 by just one federal agency.
But framing the program, which targets federal spending on certain high-poverty areas, as reparations has drawn criticism from African Americans living in poor urban neighborhoods — some in Clyburn’s own district — that do not qualify for the funding, as well as longtime advocates for reparations. The critique underlines the difficulty of finding a solution that would satisfy those demanding redress and be politically viable.
“I think it’s good, unifying public policy. It’s not reparations,” said Ron Daniels, convener of the National African American Reparations Commission, who has been working with congressional Democrats on a bill to study reparations proposals
Good article in that it tells a sad story of how branding is everything and you don't let others do it to you.
I posted an article a week ago that refers to how they do it and how best to avoid it
HOW DEMOCRATS CAN TALK ABOUT RACE AND WIN
and I think it's important to note again the part I quoted in a comment
You yourself wanna help? Stop publicly feeding and broadcasting and promoting the us vs. them tribalism, just that simple. If you believe it, keep it to yourself.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 11:15pm