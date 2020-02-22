Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party..
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.
It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.
That summer, Sanders privately discussed a potential primary challenge to Obama with several people, including Patrick Leahy, his fellow Vermont senator. Leahy, alarmed, warned Jim Messina, Obama’s presidential reelection-campaign manager. Obama’s campaign team was “absolutely panicked” by Leahy’s report, Messina told me, since “every president who has gotten a real primary has lost a general [election].”
David Plouffe, another Obama strategist, confirmed Messina’s account, as did another person familiar with what happened.
Sanders didn’t endorse or campaign for Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, though Obama went on to beat Hillary Clinton in Vermont with 59 percent of the vote.
Bernie is a street agitator, a 'backbencher', a perpetual protestor, like Corbyn. He revels in the role. When Trump buries him in the Electoral College (Bernie not popular in 2018 Dem base of the suburbs, 'socialism', open borders, amnestyt, M4All) the fight would go on and the agitating would be even better.
Like Corbyn he has spent his 30 year career as a lefty maverick.
Coincidentally, he voted against increasing Russian sanctions in 2017, the vote 98-2, the 2, Bernie and Rand Paul.
by NCD on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 12:49pm
Even if he wasn't like Corbyn, plenty enough of his supporters are, and are out there making sure he continues to be branded that way. Just noticed this classic lefty dreamer with a *delightful* passive aggressive shtick when asked not to yell:
I doubt that supposed happy confirmation phone banking is going on in Wisconsin.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 2:38pm
I noticed the use of "honeymooned in Moscow" talking point here, came to mind if they are going to continue to do that it's going to eventually have to be clarified with: Putin good capitalist, Soviets bad socialists and then it won't make sense that Putin would be helping Bernie The Socialist! Non sequiter. Hellooo, you can't use Reaganite talking points with Trump.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:55pm
rut roh:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:06pm
the above just Sandersnista hysteria and/or spin?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:58pm
Shaun King is a blithering idiot.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:25pm
Something's going on here, what it is isn't exactly clear yet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:25pm
Bernie Sanders
@BernieSanders
If Moderates pull together and Bernie is not the nominee, will Bernie run as an Independent?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:19pm
ok Bernie's gone big time now, on the big shew, 60 Minutes, broadcast TV, Sun. night when few are working, no fancy streaming internet capabilities necessary. I'M TALKING THE OVER 40 CROWD WITHOUT MONEY TO SPEND on changing lifestyle, like just turn on the old TV and watch:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 7:20pm
Just committed "suicide in Miami?"
Here's the clip:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 7:21pm
Rep. Donna Shalala:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 9:05pm
Bernie doesn't want to be President, he is happy being a disruptor.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:33pm
As opposed to what was done in Florida in 2016 that worked so well for Hillary. Or 2004 that worked so well for Kerry. If only we could elect the first black president but unfortunately that's already been done.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 11:10pm
he tweeted about AIPAC and Israel today and interested parties have noticed. I provide a couple of them only:
I notice some victim olympics replies on his thread, a prime example, with 8 replies to it:
I note there's also a lot of trolls doing replies with a change of subject to" Bernie with tax us to death and give lots of free stuff to undeserving" type of thing, Call me cynical, bt I suspect this is anti-Semitic in itself as they are thinking:" aha, Jews will be reading this thread and Jews don't like to pay taxes"
Here's AIPAC formal P.R. response sent to reporters:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 9:21pm
Strong retort on AIPAC conference:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 11:12pm
"Florida Dems in uproar after Sanders' Cuba comments":
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 7:19pm