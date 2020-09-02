Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The carpet is open... and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020
Economists are accumulating evidence that instead of being indolent layabouts, poor people are harried and frantic, which results in subpar decisions. By Noah Smith, Feb. 20
A basic income check each month, as well as guaranteed benefits like health care, would allow a lot of poor Americans to re-focus on getting themselves out of poverty rather than simply surviving from day to day https://t.co/mvZJAL32Cc— Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 24, 2020
Shocking story in the Epstein vein, about a Canadian tycoon living in the Bahamas, preying on underage girls and his own employees, from @Kim_Barker @porterthereport. He asked employees to procure women with curvy backsides, which he called "toilets." https://t.co/8jOIQZD9ub
This is crazy on top of crazy https://t.co/B42X3ky0px— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 24, 2020
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who wields enormous influence in his home state of South Carolina, is planning to endorse Joe Biden on Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the Democrat’s plans told POLITICO.
The planned endorsement is expected three days ahead of the state's Saturday primary, giving Biden an important boost in a state that will likely determine the fate of his candidacy. Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress, has long been close with Biden and has been open about his affinity for the former vice president during the Democratic primary.
What is 1776?
"1776" is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery. We seek to offer alternative perspectives that celebrate the progress America has made on delivering its promise of equality and opportunity, and highlight the resilience of its people. Our focus is on solving problems. We do this in the spirit of 1776, the date of America's true founding.
The initial set of essays are available
Breaking : A sixth case of death from the #coronavirus has been reported in Iran as authorities in more than a dozen affected provinces ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centres in a bid to contain the outbreak. #COVID2019 https://t.co/JwNyYyRrKO— Coronavirus Breaking News (@QuakeFury) February 23, 2020
New health report and TV debates highlight backlash against gender reassignment
"Sweden’s Board of Health and Welfare confirmed a 1,500% rise between 2008 and 2018 in gender dysphoria diagnoses among 13- to 17-year-olds born as girls."— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 22, 2020
Two words: social contagionhttps://t.co/qMvEG6aVni
Transcript available as well as video:
Kids in Venezuela skipping school to dig through trash to find food to eat.
Edward, 12-years-old: ""I found a piece of cake but it didn't sit well. I had a stomachache for a week."
Must-watch - @mfbiggs on @NewsHour https://t.co/KBalXBN2Vo
A DAY after a state appeals court in North Carolina temporarily blocked a new voter identification law that discriminates against African American voters, a federal appellate court ruled that Florida can’t use wealth as a barrier to restoring the voting rights of ex-felons. The decisions are not final, as appeals continue in the two cases by Republicans who are intent on using whatever means necessary to try to stop minorities from voting.
State Department officials flew back more than 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, including 14 American citizens who tested positive for the virus. The move took Mr. Trump by surprise.
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party..
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.
It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.
After Watergate, Congress passed reforms to safeguard the rule of law and root out corruption.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2020
We are working on new reforms now, because the threat Trump and his enablers pose to our democracy is more grave than anything Nixon did:https://t.co/VXlSjmWC1G
India Set to Stage an Epic Show, With Trump as the Star https://t.co/yRmasc49PJ— Hari Kumar (@HariNYT) February 22, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 21
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Mississippi police officer who dropped off an incoherent developmentally disabled man at the county line where he was later struck and killed by a passing vehicle could not be sued by the man’s family, reasoning that his conduct did not amount to a violation of “clearly established” law.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Better spread than a Bloomberg rally for the elites!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:41pm
You art scene types, always there for the free eats (and wine, of course)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:09pm
interesting pre-emptive thread of tweets:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:38pm
He's gonna get in trouble if he keeps talking like that - he's acting as if he were white! Where's the resentment and grief? I don't buy it
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:42pm
When #OscarsSoWhite became a meme, 94% of voters were white and 77% were white males.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/02/02/oscars-academy-award-nominations-diversity/79645542/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:16pm
"Hollywood" really is part of a conspiracy?!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
From Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the Oscars
https://www.thedailybeast.com/chris-rock-and-steve-martin-roast-oscars-for-hiding-black-actors-and-female-directors?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:43pm
And
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hair-love-2020-oscars-matthew-a-cherry-crown-act_n_5e40b117c5b6f1f57f13a221
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:05pm
The Academy voted for globalism.
Next they need to change their name to the International Academy of Motion Picture Sciences.
Now where's that Star Trek translator?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:20pm
Still, plenty room on the dais for complaints
I wonder if Rocketman's happy or mad.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:41pm
Watching the whole show, that comes away as bullshit whining to me. As many of the presenters stressed the feminist issues and many of the men winning did as well! It was like consciousness raising time for the white men, kinder gentler, apologize for the patriarchy and your white privilege, thank the native americans for the land we're working on, all that kinda stuff. And the female filmmaker accepting her award for Learning to Skate in a Warzone (If You're A Girl) bested Hillary herself talking about how all the little girls of the world need to take that ramp no matter who's trying to stop ya!
Then there was this
I believe she got a standing ovation for being a woman. It was quite emotional. As was her acceptance speech, which was very touching and encouraging of women speaking out and demanding recognition for themselves as persons with something to say, whenever they feel the music, or some such.
Preceded by this, they gave the award, they didn't know who it was going to:
Furthermore, macho guys were not rewarded, they sat on their hands (i.e. Quentin). One might think River Phoenix getting the best actor reward would be triumphantly male, but instead he went on and on about respecting all other forms of life on earth, about stopping abusing all kinds of people and things for one's own good, including a riff about how we rip baby cows from their mothers and eat them, ignore the pain and grief we've caused and have the nerve to put mother cow's milk in our coffee and cereal....
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:28am
PLUS, it was two Korean women who accepted the best picture award, I presume they were the producers? The men didn't talk. The one who spoke English treated the director like she was patting him on the head for a job well done, favorite son.
(Not to mention the best picture award was given by Jane Fonda, a woman, alone, not two men as I recall as typical.)
The whole best picture award was really an amazing scene to watch, quite the show in itself. Here's the video, it is really worth a watch. There's quite a bit of hysterical joy at the announcement from the audience, I think the members were sort of shocked and extremely pleased that the vote had ended up that way, that they finally broke through the American thing. The second woman accepting got it "I think something historic has happened":
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:53am
Vox couldn't resist the continued diversity complaints despite factoids like:
Not a fan of The Irishman, and when I watched Parasite within minutes felt impressed how fresh it felt (no traditional say gangster fare like Old Boy or schtick like Crazy Rich Asians)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:22am
I note that among many other globalist-oriented awards and speeches, in categories like Best Picture and Best Director, the Best Documentary award was also globalist, backed by a globalist former president:
Also see Barack and Michelle Obama React to Their Netflix Doc Winning a 2020 Oscar
@ Entertainment Tonight By 7:23 PM PST, February 9, 2020
"Hollywood" really is the enemy of Bannonism.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:44pm
On the winner in the other documentary category:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:03am
Heartbreaking.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:29am
Must admit it did come to mind watching the big shew: presenting the ultimate of the female as an aesthetic adornment meant to give pleasure. I don't think anything wrong of it, as I adored playing with my Barbie doll. But this shew plays up separate gender roles bigly and most very much are glad to play that part as well: men in black because they're too busy running the world, women as glorious butterflies to make it all worthwhile. That's why we watch, that's why the red carpet. Don't like it, don't get on it, don't take that freebie acres-of-silk gown with sequins and the diamonds from the jeweler to go with
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:48pm
From UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report
https://www.lamag.com/culturefiles/oscars-diversity/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:34am
In a Post-‘Parasite’ World, What Happens Next?
Can the film’s big Oscar win change Hollywood, or will things go back to business as usual?
by Kyle Buchanan @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:42pm
Parasite *is* business as usual, much as Brokeback Mountain, Avatar and Gandhi, and Sex, Lies & Videotape were business as usual - Hollywood sometimes cheers the outliers, sometimes backs the mundane. I'd look up Slumdog Millionaire, but doesn't matter - it either grabbed their interest or didn't, the M.O. stays much the same. Meanwhile, superhero franchises have largely taken over the industry, which largely worries me.Netflix and HBO are becoming as predictable as the studio system as well.
But perhaps we should put Hollywood on a diet and quota system, for our own good...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 5:31am
Drumpf apparently only figured out now that there was a globalist message here and that he should be using it as a MAGA culture wars meme:
Maybe someone on Fox said something on topic as an aside?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 9:03pm
Film critic Donald Trump reaches into his racist, rat-chewed box of Froot Loops to mock ‘Parasite’ and Brad Pitt
By Vinay Menon Entertainment Columnist @ Toronto Star, Feb. 21
love his snark but the photo illus. they chose is prime too. Ladies and gentleman, the president of the United States and new partner of Beavis and Butthead:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 10:18pm
Can we get 1939's "Gone With The Wind" back?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 11:45pm
I've got to say that to me this is perfect example of how you hunt for bias verification about racism in each and every story, no matter what it's about. Trump could have just as easily said "can't we get 'Lawrence of Arabia' back?" or "can't we get 'Dr. Zhivago' back?" and then others with different confirmation bias than yours could do their thing just as myopically. Missing what's important.
The big picture message here: Hollywood came out against Bannonism, against Make America Great Again, for globalism and against nationalism and tribalism. There are open to quirky individualist works of genius no matter where they come from, no longer rah rah p.r. for the big American studio picture. And the members were surprised and proud that a majority ot them had come out and voted that way.
It is remarkable and important culture change. And Trump instinctively knows that. He knows that it's culture wars stuff and he's lost this battle (I dare say Ronald Reagan of SAG would too.) And you're missing the import by fixating on the fact that he used as an example of a movie from 1939 that revisionists have issues with, when it's not 1939 anymore and Trump probably was just picking a epic movie out of thin air. HE'S NOT THAT SMART, for chrissakes, and I'd certainly be willing to bet the last time he watched Gone with the Wind was: never. I seriously doubt he knows what the story of "Gone with the Wind" is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 12:20am
An article in the WaPo addressed Trump's statement that you seem to be willing to dismiss.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/02/21/trump-gone-with-the-wind-historians/
This is not about confirmation bias. I responded to what Trump actually said. He did not pick the movie out of thin air.
You miss the big picture by ignoring the fact that there is an ongoing discussion about lack of diversity at the Academy Awards.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 7:29pm
I don't buy it that Trump intended that, it's in the minds of paranoid beholders. Which happens naturally because he is already known as a racist, it's part of the circus. If all one thinks about is racism, and nothing else, one looks for things that confirm that bias just like the nuts who search for evidence of the Deep State plot in every bit of news they see. But I disagree with the deconstruction, I think it's paranoid and inaccurate. I think it was intended as a preference for old timey big epics about western civilization by American studios, i.e. MAGA. That's "racist" enough for many, but not enough for you few who seem to be obsessed with code for Trump secret project of restoration of the Confederacy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 11:36pm
Dick can Dyke for Prez?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 1:09am
But "Hollywood" still conveniently gets right what witness tampering is and isn't.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 12:01am
Trump meant the Pentageli scene the judge wouldn't allow in trial. Stone didn't bring in Randy Credico's brother, so it wasn't intimidation.
https://youtu.be/eUjjzwIrebQ
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 12:53am
One quite simply excellent and beautifyl result: globalism, cross-cultural fertility in action:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 7:00pm