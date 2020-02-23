    Smart political people analyze the big picture fallout of Bernie being the current frontrunner

    By artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 9:32pm |

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 9:35pm

    Politico report that centrists/establishment Dems depressed/demoralized:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:20pm

    Latest Comments

    more