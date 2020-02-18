Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Early NBC News Entrance Polls: The Nevada Democratic caucus electorate is 66% white, 17% Latino, 10% black, 7% other. (By contrast, Iowa and New Hampshire were ~90% white.)— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020
Early @NBCNews entrance poll of NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020
• Those who’d rather have a nominee who agrees them on issues: Sanders 56%, Warren 11%, Buttigieg 10%
•Those who’d rather have a nominee who can beat Trump: Sanders 23%, Biden 19%, Buttigieg 18%
Early @NBCNews entrance polls of NV: Vote among Democrats who decided in the last few days— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020
Sanders 24%
Buttigieg 18%
Warren 17%
Biden 15%
[uncommitted] 10%
Klobuchar 10%
Transcript available as well as video:
Kids in Venezuela skipping school to dig through trash to find food to eat.
Edward, 12-years-old: ""I found a piece of cake but it didn't sit well. I had a stomachache for a week."
Must-watch - @mfbiggs on @NewsHour https://t.co/KBalXBN2Vo
A DAY after a state appeals court in North Carolina temporarily blocked a new voter identification law that discriminates against African American voters, a federal appellate court ruled that Florida can’t use wealth as a barrier to restoring the voting rights of ex-felons. The decisions are not final, as appeals continue in the two cases by Republicans who are intent on using whatever means necessary to try to stop minorities from voting.
State Department officials flew back more than 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, including 14 American citizens who tested positive for the virus. The move took Mr. Trump by surprise.
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party..
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.
It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.
After Watergate, Congress passed reforms to safeguard the rule of law and root out corruption.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2020
We are working on new reforms now, because the threat Trump and his enablers pose to our democracy is more grave than anything Nixon did:https://t.co/VXlSjmWC1G
India Set to Stage an Epic Show, With Trump as the Star https://t.co/yRmasc49PJ— Hari Kumar (@HariNYT) February 22, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 21
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Mississippi police officer who dropped off an incoherent developmentally disabled man at the county line where he was later struck and killed by a passing vehicle could not be sued by the man’s family, reasoning that his conduct did not amount to a violation of “clearly established” law.
NEW Older, college+ Republicans largely oppose making college tuition free for all Americans.— Carroll Doherty (@CarrollDoherty) February 21, 2020
But a majority of non-college Republicans under age 50 are supportive.https://t.co/soGSVxXkdX pic.twitter.com/VdZVK8z37K
By Myrna Abdulaal @ EgyptianStreets.com, Feb. 15
[...] However, shortly before the announcement of the women’s march on social media, Iraqi Shia cleric and military leader Muqtada Al-Sadr slammed it on Twitter, saying it symbolizes “nudity, promiscuity, drunkenness, immorality, and debauchery…” adding that “Iraq will never be Chicago.” [....]
By Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer & Sean Sullivan @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 21, 4:16 pm
U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
The CIA “sits” in court during 9/11 proceedings at #GuantanamoBay in the form of a silver computer tablet telling prosecutors when to seek a halt to proceedings. Judge who authorized the device tells angry defense lawyers not to worry: https://t.co/VfmYndy2F7
That's Europe, with it's near-zero growth and GDP per capita that's half of the US.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) February 20, 2020
As a comp, Germany's real GDP per capita of $40k/year would put it somewhere around 40th among US states, between NM and FL.
UK is about Alabama, and Spain Mississippi.https://t.co/IWNH3RMupi
cc: @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/3zZUc5uevW— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:14pm
suggestion that this concept might be operating some here:
HOW DEMOCRATS CAN TALK ABOUT RACE AND WIN
By artappraiser on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 9:48pm
A new project reveals that combining race and class can be a winning message for Democrats in November and beyond.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:30pm
Here are the actual proposals listed on Warren's website
https://elizabethwarren.com/plans/agenda-black-america
Jilani is full of crap regarding what programs are being offered.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:40pm
No current Democratic candidate has reparations as a major proposal
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/04/2020-democratic-candidates-on-reparations
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:59pm
Jilani is reacting to an actual video of an actual caucus with an actual Steyer supporter trying to sell her fellow caucus goers on reparations.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:10pm
I admit that I forgot Steyer was running, I stand corrected. Steyer wasn't on stage at the Nevada debate.
The polling I've seen doesn't place Steyer in the top 2 in any upcoming primary. Jilani suggests that reparations are major proposals by Democratic candidates in general. If he means one candidate is running on reparations he should say that. Sanders, Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar, and Bloomberg are not running on reparations. They address education, health care, jobs, immigration, voter suppression, and racism. Again Jilani is full of crap.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 8:01pm
Nate Silver says go to their Liveblog:
also retweeted this after the above:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:18pm
it's Vegas babee:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:25pm
Frank Luntz is using Daily Kos' ap for vote reporting, will wonders never cease?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:37pm
some anti-Bernie panic that I am seeing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:45pm
Non-whites much stronger for Bernie, and Biden after that. Whites so far coming out with Biden at the bottom. Whites like Buttigieg much more than people of color:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:56pm
p.s. and Klobuchar doesn't even register with non-whites, while #3 with whites?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:57pm
WOW Klobuchar not registering white ethnic minorities. Steyer did not get a return on his investment.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:58pm
Steyer did not get a return on his investment
Huh? He's running third with non-whites but doesn't register on whites. It's the reverse of Klobuchar, she's third with whites and doesn't register with non-whites.
p.s. comes to mind that Steyer does talk reparations, straight out talking about it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:03pm
Steyer is not a major player in this.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:00pm
I would just add this big cavaet: these are registered Democrats he's talking about. All of this primary stuff is about what registered Democrats think so far. This is NOT Independents and swings! I'm not saying I know what they think on Medicare-for-all nor on Bernie, etc. But media framing of this as "what the people are thinking" is a dangerous thing to do.
When we get to open primary states we're going to have even more confusion on this. I.E. there will be stuff like actual enemies of the left crossing over and voting for Bernie on purpose, because they think he will ensure a Dem presidential loss (whether that's true or not, it's going to confuse the issue.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:47pm
FWIW, Trump's happy:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:51pm
Warren war room spin and Jilani deconstruction.
I'm not sure whether what he's saying applies to ST, tho. Like say, the big one, California.But what do I know.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 9:44pm
Good point on California, found retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 9:48pm
Steyer ran on reparations and lost the black vote 4:1
Edit to add:
Steyer is projected to receive half of the black vote that Biden receives
https://www.wltx.com/article/news/politics/winthrop-democratic-poll-south-carolina-democratic-primary/101-643ca85d-aabb-4731-b493-97f40e5642de
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:18pm
I take that as another data point that your blackplainin' here is a waste of time; you're the only one here who has argued like reparations are a highly important issue for "the black community" when you decide to speak for them all to the rest of us supposedly clueless on Dagblog.
Anyhew, to everyone else; an important point I just heard or saw someone mention: there are a lot of Native Americans in rural Nevada, and these votes will take longer to come in, and many expect them to boost Bernie's numbers.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:16pm
Yawn
Nice attempt at diversion. Jilani said candidates (plural) were focused on reparations, that is not true. The discussion is about Jilani's post.
My opinion differs from yours. Because I don't agree with you, you divert by saying that I am speaking for all blacks. I could argue that you feel that you can dictate what blacks can and can't protest be it statues, hair, entertainment awards, etc.
Regarding the vote:
If Sanders is the candidate, I will vote for him. If Bloomberg is the winner, I will vote for him.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:32pm
No intent to divert. To me, you are misreading the nuance of the conversation Jilani was involved in. You jump to misinterpret in order to argue with your favorite strawmen topics, instead of keeping an open mind to people saying complex things, you need to fit them in your simplistic strawmen categories. I don't agree that he was saying anything like what you are implying. It is a waste to go further, we read differently.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 11:09pm
dupe
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:28pm
Meanwhile, take a look at what Team Bloomberg twitter been up to today, I imagine Facebook is similar:
Retweeted:
Retweeted:
Retweeted:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:27pm
point on eventual turnout numbers:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:45pm
Pundits make too much about caucuses. They measure enthusiasm more than anything else. As all of us who followed the primary in 2016 and as PP recently pointed out, in some caucus states that also have a primary vote Sanders won the caucus and lost the vote. I'm not saying he's not doing well or that he can't win. Just that we won't know until some of the larger diverse states have a simple vote.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 11:28pm
Interesting point by Jamelle Bouie & anonymous friend:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 10:49pm
Andrew Yang:
and he retweeted this part of his CNN appearance:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 11:02pm