Kids in Venezuela skipping school to dig through trash to find food to eat.
Edward, 12-years-old: ""I found a piece of cake but it didn't sit well. I had a stomachache for a week."
A DAY after a state appeals court in North Carolina temporarily blocked a new voter identification law that discriminates against African American voters, a federal appellate court ruled that Florida can’t use wealth as a barrier to restoring the voting rights of ex-felons. The decisions are not final, as appeals continue in the two cases by Republicans who are intent on using whatever means necessary to try to stop minorities from voting.
State Department officials flew back more than 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, including 14 American citizens who tested positive for the virus. The move took Mr. Trump by surprise.
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party..
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.
It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.
After Watergate, Congress passed reforms to safeguard the rule of law and root out corruption.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2020
We are working on new reforms now, because the threat Trump and his enablers pose to our democracy is more grave than anything Nixon did:https://t.co/VXlSjmWC1G
India Set to Stage an Epic Show, With Trump as the Star https://t.co/yRmasc49PJ— Hari Kumar (@HariNYT) February 22, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 21
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Mississippi police officer who dropped off an incoherent developmentally disabled man at the county line where he was later struck and killed by a passing vehicle could not be sued by the man’s family, reasoning that his conduct did not amount to a violation of “clearly established” law.
NEW Older, college+ Republicans largely oppose making college tuition free for all Americans.— Carroll Doherty (@CarrollDoherty) February 21, 2020
But a majority of non-college Republicans under age 50 are supportive.https://t.co/soGSVxXkdX pic.twitter.com/VdZVK8z37K
By Myrna Abdulaal @ EgyptianStreets.com, Feb. 15
[...] However, shortly before the announcement of the women’s march on social media, Iraqi Shia cleric and military leader Muqtada Al-Sadr slammed it on Twitter, saying it symbolizes “nudity, promiscuity, drunkenness, immorality, and debauchery…” adding that “Iraq will never be Chicago.” [....]
By Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer & Sean Sullivan @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 21, 4:16 pm
U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
The CIA “sits” in court during 9/11 proceedings at #GuantanamoBay in the form of a silver computer tablet telling prosecutors when to seek a halt to proceedings. Judge who authorized the device tells angry defense lawyers not to worry: https://t.co/VfmYndy2F7
That's Europe, with it's near-zero growth and GDP per capita that's half of the US.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) February 20, 2020
As a comp, Germany's real GDP per capita of $40k/year would put it somewhere around 40th among US states, between NM and FL.
UK is about Alabama, and Spain Mississippi.https://t.co/IWNH3RMupi
cc: @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/3zZUc5uevW— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 20, 2020
