Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A "zen" psychologist voted for Pete in NH as a last act as a Dem and then dropped out of the party to Independent because she can't stand the Trump derangement syndrome on the left anymore. Had already been part of the "Walk Away" movement. Thinks Dems are going to get an ass kicking in Nov. because of their irrational anger about Trump and Trumpies and their supposed racism. Her Feb. 11 article on medium.com, which I link to, got 26K likes and she has a new big fan club on Twitter, with the article pinned at the top of the page as a welcome:
Comments
This piece is funny because it objects to demonizing people while describing the great time had doing just that at a rally.
The Basket Case Party grows daily.
by moat on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 9:08pm
well I just thought it intriguing in that she apparently found the online lefties more abhorrent, nastier. It's that righteous indignation thing, the zealotry?
Whereas a lot of Trumpie hate at rallies is tongue-in-cheek stuff targeted in the end at leftie zealotry (granted, much admittedly faux), they are victims of zealotry finally having fun...
her background in trying to teach people to be "zen" in their workplaces and such, that also makes her opinion a little intriguing to me on what she considers the most egregious behavior...
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 5:17am
The thing about Trump rallies, both in the 1916 election process and the constant refresher sessions convened since, is that a list of people are presented who are causing the loss of power and control that the participants remember or imagine having in the past.
What other people do or say is not information that requires a reaction. The "Left" is not composed of the voices who differ in their opinions from their Group. The Left is an organized structure of power that is most dangerous because of the way it operates without calling attention to itself. The Deep State bullshit imagines that our Government is driven by a hidden agenda rather than simply being the efforts of people to do the work given to them through the process of legislation and executive design.
So, the emphasis Borysenko puts on zeal and people hating each other is beside the point. My family members who Trump the trump do not attempt to understand that I am not a part of any of these factors they see controlling their world. What I like, dislike, or despise, simply does not exist.
by moat on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 8:05pm
Adolf Jr, live!!! Funnier than the original (growing up off-Broadway really helps - practice, practice, practice!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 1:17am
It's great theater watching the snowflake Party self destruct leaving Bolshevik Bernie and Mini Mao Mike as its grave diggers.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 1:40am
Jason Stanley, professor of Philosophy @ Yale and published author including Random House's How Propaganda Works and How Fascism Works; The Politics of Us and Them...
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:07am
Well, Peter - see you've been off working on your aphorisms.
Remember, Vlad will sell us the rope with which to hang ourselves. But you knew that.
Tell me, how'd you come out of the 60's supporting Russian expansionism and intrigue, while foaming against anything to make our economic system more fair? And where ya been these last weeks as Trump's non-trial ignored all the evidence of Trump using *all* the levers of government to queer a political deal for his personal interests?
Now that Stone's joined Manafort & Flynn & Randy Credico & Papadopoulos, all tied closely to Trump's election campaign, in the "officially guilty of helping Russia interfere with our election" despite Barr & Trump trying to swing their trials & dangling pardons - how's your theory of "Deep State" doing, considering Trump & Barr are head of that Deep State, and appointed half the people they complain about? Whatcha gonna say when Rudy bites the big turd? more lame schoolboy taunts?
Just curious - do you consider yourself an intellectual?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:32am
PP, you and Art seem to be all that remains of the impotent snowflake resistance here at the Dag. It must be painful l to watch as hoax after hoax fails while more and more people walk away from the TDS infected Mob. You've been reduced to parroting your own failed narratives like a puppy chasing its tail.
We are at war now with no quarter asked or given, New Rules, We Win You Lose.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 1:57pm
Trump cronies have been indicted and gone to prison. Cult members filed to convict Trump. Trump is an impeached President.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 2:17pm
oooh beeeg warrior man on the internet!!! slaying the snowflakes!!! Yeah Wolraich's been so busy going to Trump rallies he didn't realize we were still here licking our wounds.
Why you even bother to lapse into that delusional agitprop crap here, that's the only thing that interests me about it. Is it an addiction or what? Do you have manhood issues, does it make you feel better?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 2:59pm
Translation:
I have nothing to add to the conversation here. But there is something wrong or lacking in my life or psychology that causes me to want to insult people. That's why I come here, to insult people.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:13pm
I admit I waz tempted to bring up the "incel" word. Probably better: drama queen.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:13pm
The Cartel Kat crawls out of his border tunnel to shake his fist at the new reality of We Win You Lose. So sad too bad all the replacement voters you smuggle in won't be enough to fill the void left by the multitude fleeing the Stalinist/Maoist dem plantation.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:17pm