Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Early NBC News Entrance Polls: The Nevada Democratic caucus electorate is 66% white, 17% Latino, 10% black, 7% other. (By contrast, Iowa and New Hampshire were ~90% white.)— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020
Early @NBCNews entrance poll of NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020
• Those who’d rather have a nominee who agrees them on issues: Sanders 56%, Warren 11%, Buttigieg 10%
•Those who’d rather have a nominee who can beat Trump: Sanders 23%, Biden 19%, Buttigieg 18%
Early @NBCNews entrance polls of NV: Vote among Democrats who decided in the last few days— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020
Sanders 24%
Buttigieg 18%
Warren 17%
Biden 15%
[uncommitted] 10%
Klobuchar 10%
Transcript available as well as video:
Kids in Venezuela skipping school to dig through trash to find food to eat.
Edward, 12-years-old: ""I found a piece of cake but it didn't sit well. I had a stomachache for a week."
Must-watch - @mfbiggs on @NewsHour https://t.co/KBalXBN2Vo
A DAY after a state appeals court in North Carolina temporarily blocked a new voter identification law that discriminates against African American voters, a federal appellate court ruled that Florida can’t use wealth as a barrier to restoring the voting rights of ex-felons. The decisions are not final, as appeals continue in the two cases by Republicans who are intent on using whatever means necessary to try to stop minorities from voting.
State Department officials flew back more than 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, including 14 American citizens who tested positive for the virus. The move took Mr. Trump by surprise.
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party..
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.
It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.
After Watergate, Congress passed reforms to safeguard the rule of law and root out corruption.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2020
We are working on new reforms now, because the threat Trump and his enablers pose to our democracy is more grave than anything Nixon did:https://t.co/VXlSjmWC1G
India Set to Stage an Epic Show, With Trump as the Star https://t.co/yRmasc49PJ— Hari Kumar (@HariNYT) February 22, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 21
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Mississippi police officer who dropped off an incoherent developmentally disabled man at the county line where he was later struck and killed by a passing vehicle could not be sued by the man’s family, reasoning that his conduct did not amount to a violation of “clearly established” law.
NEW Older, college+ Republicans largely oppose making college tuition free for all Americans.— Carroll Doherty (@CarrollDoherty) February 21, 2020
But a majority of non-college Republicans under age 50 are supportive.https://t.co/soGSVxXkdX pic.twitter.com/VdZVK8z37K
By Myrna Abdulaal @ EgyptianStreets.com, Feb. 15
[...] However, shortly before the announcement of the women’s march on social media, Iraqi Shia cleric and military leader Muqtada Al-Sadr slammed it on Twitter, saying it symbolizes “nudity, promiscuity, drunkenness, immorality, and debauchery…” adding that “Iraq will never be Chicago.” [....]
By Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer & Sean Sullivan @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 21, 4:16 pm
U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
The CIA “sits” in court during 9/11 proceedings at #GuantanamoBay in the form of a silver computer tablet telling prosecutors when to seek a halt to proceedings. Judge who authorized the device tells angry defense lawyers not to worry: https://t.co/VfmYndy2F7
That's Europe, with it's near-zero growth and GDP per capita that's half of the US.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) February 20, 2020
As a comp, Germany's real GDP per capita of $40k/year would put it somewhere around 40th among US states, between NM and FL.
UK is about Alabama, and Spain Mississippi.https://t.co/IWNH3RMupi
cc: @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/3zZUc5uevW— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 20, 2020
Great scooplet from @LAHepler:— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) February 20, 2020
The billionaire effect: Did Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s death just shore up Washington’s education budget?https://t.co/v8mjnYj0Dh
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:14pm
suggestion that this concept might be operating some here:
HOW DEMOCRATS CAN TALK ABOUT RACE AND WIN
By artappraiser on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 9:48pm
A new project reveals that combining race and class can be a winning message for Democrats in November and beyond.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:30pm
Here are the actual proposals listed on Warren's website
https://elizabethwarren.com/plans/agenda-black-america
Jilani is full of crap regarding what programs are being offered.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:40pm
No current Democratic candidate has reparations as a major proposal
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/04/2020-democratic-candidates-on-reparations
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:59pm
Jilani is reacting to an actual video of an actual caucus with an actual Steyer supporter trying to sell her fellow caucus goers on reparations.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:10pm
Nate Silver says go to their Liveblog:
also retweeted this after the above:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:18pm
it's Vegas babee:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:25pm
Frank Luntz is using Daily Kos' ap for vote reporting, will wonders never cease?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:37pm
some anti-Bernie panic that I am seeing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:45pm
Non-whites much stronger for Bernie, and Biden after that. Whites so far coming out with Biden at the bottom. Whites like Buttigieg much more than people of color:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:56pm
p.s. and Klobuchar doesn't even register with non-whites, while #3 with whites?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:57pm
WOW Klobuchar not registering white ethnic minorities. Steyer did not get a return on his investment.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 5:58pm
Steyer did not get a return on his investment
Huh? He's running third with non-whites but doesn't register on whites. It's the reverse of Klobuchar, she's third with whites and doesn't register with non-whites.
p.s. comes to mind that Steyer does talk reparations, straight out talking about it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:03pm