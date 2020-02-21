Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer & Sean Sullivan @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 21, 4:16 pm
U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.
It is not clear what form that Russian assistance has taken [....]
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said in a statement to The Washington Post. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do. In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020. Some of the ugly stuff on the Internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters.” [....]
Comments
More Bernie-related:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 5:00pm
The Reuters news photo that WaPo chose to illustrate the article expresses perfectly the main thing that worries me about Bernie as the Dem candidate, which is his "gonna have a heart attack any minute now" personality:
Caption: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) gestures as he speaks during a Get Out the Early Vote campaign rally in Santa Ana, California, U.S., on Friday. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 5:15pm
related to the WaPo story:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 5:30pm
On his campaign funding:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 5:39pm
Sanders is on Putin's Dream Team with Trump, Tulsi and Stein.
by NCD on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 7:25pm
Vlad likes to see radicals and iconoclasts stirring things up in everyone else's country. To this day I don't see what the plan is with that except that it makes him able to say to his people "come to daddy, I'll keep you all safe." Beyond that, I still don't get it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 9:21pm
First, it normalizes him. Second, it appears to project Russian influence, relevance. Much of Russia's pride is built on expanding across Siberia, taking Crimea after 100 years of effort, taming the Caucus in numerous skirmishes with bandits and indigenous tribes, confronting Mother Winter and the Arctic at the Port of Archangelsk, as well as famed resistance to the attacks of Napoleon and Hitler. Controlling the natural gas that Europe needs to run? Priceless. Bargaining the future with Saudis and Iranians? Masterful...
20-27 million Russians died just 75-80 years ago - 3.3 million POWs were killed thru intentional starvation et Al by Germany (or maybe that was just those from Operation Barbarossa). It's hard for us to fathom the significance of all this.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 11:25pm
It's not about Russia supporting a candidate. Russia is going to attempt to influence our elections. It's about how the candidate and the government deals with it.Trump welcomes it, encourages it, asks for more help, blocks any attempt to stop it, and most likely had at least some upper level people on his team cooperate with Russia. After elected he attempted to stop all investigation into what happened and to stop all efforts to stop it from happening again.
If Sanders did the same it would be disqualifying imo. Just as it's one of many things that are disqualifying about Trump. But Sanders doesn't. He rejects Russian help and cooperates with attempts to stop it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 12:23pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:23am
Spin of a troll or a Bernie supporter saw this 'logic':
'Putin let himself get caught helping Bernie because he thought it would make Bernie supporters abandon Bernie, who is the only one who can beat Trump. We aren't that dumb.'
by NCD on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 8:56am
There's always the 11 dimensional chess out there when true believers of any kind get cognitive dissonance problems. What they don't see: that is Putin's goal!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:47pm
Except there has seemed to have been some 11D chess - the Spectrum/Alfa servers seemed to be a dist action. Disinfo may have been feed to Steele to keep focus on Papadopoulos and Carter Page rather than Manafort, Flynn and Stone. Rosenstein may not have been the upright shepherd of facts as presumed. Etc. And if you look at Barr's play, he was largely successful in distracting the earlier Mueller announcement last spring.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 4:45pm
David Sanger analysis of Putin moves:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:25pm