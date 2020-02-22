Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party..
Bernie Sanders got so close to running a primary challenge to President Barack Obama that Senator Harry Reid had to intervene to stop him.
It took Reid two conversations over the summer of 2011 to get Sanders to scrap the idea, according to multiple people who remember the incident, which has not been previously reported.
That summer, Sanders privately discussed a potential primary challenge to Obama with several people, including Patrick Leahy, his fellow Vermont senator. Leahy, alarmed, warned Jim Messina, Obama’s presidential reelection-campaign manager. Obama’s campaign team was “absolutely panicked” by Leahy’s report, Messina told me, since “every president who has gotten a real primary has lost a general [election].”
David Plouffe, another Obama strategist, confirmed Messina’s account, as did another person familiar with what happened.
Sanders didn’t endorse or campaign for Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, though Obama went on to beat Hillary Clinton in Vermont with 59 percent of the vote.
Comments
Bernie is a street agitator, a 'backbencher', a perpetual protestor, like Corbyn. He revels in the role. When Trump buries him in the Electoral College (Bernie not popular in 2018 Dem base of the suburbs, 'socialism', open borders, amnestyt, M4All) the fight would go on and the agitating would be even better.
Like Corbyn he has spent his 30 year career as a lefty maverick.
Coincidentally, he voted against increasing Russian sanctions in 2017, the vote 98-2, the 2, Bernie and Rand Paul.
by NCD on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 12:49pm
Even if he wasn't like Corbyn, plenty enough of his supporters are, and are out there making sure he continues to be branded that way. Just noticed this classic lefty dreamer with a *delightful* passive aggressive shtick when asked not to yell:
I doubt that supposed happy confirmation phone banking is going on in Wisconsin.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 2:38pm
rut roh:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 3:06pm