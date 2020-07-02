Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Vindman was escorted out of the White House minutes ago, per his lawyers. https://t.co/onXQgJepst— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 7, 2020
Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, who was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, was pushed out of his White House job months earlier than expected, his lawyer says https://t.co/ZVjuzJNBIc pic.twitter.com/fwOtWmYzGV— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2020
After Watergate, Congress passed reforms to safeguard the rule of law and root out corruption.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2020
We are working on new reforms now, because the threat Trump and his enablers pose to our democracy is more grave than anything Nixon did:https://t.co/VXlSjmWC1G
India Set to Stage an Epic Show, With Trump as the Star https://t.co/yRmasc49PJ— Hari Kumar (@HariNYT) February 22, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 21
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Mississippi police officer who dropped off an incoherent developmentally disabled man at the county line where he was later struck and killed by a passing vehicle could not be sued by the man’s family, reasoning that his conduct did not amount to a violation of “clearly established” law.
NEW Older, college+ Republicans largely oppose making college tuition free for all Americans.— Carroll Doherty (@CarrollDoherty) February 21, 2020
But a majority of non-college Republicans under age 50 are supportive.https://t.co/soGSVxXkdX pic.twitter.com/VdZVK8z37K
By Myrna Abdulaal @ EgyptianStreets.com, Feb. 15
[...] However, shortly before the announcement of the women’s march on social media, Iraqi Shia cleric and military leader Muqtada Al-Sadr slammed it on Twitter, saying it symbolizes “nudity, promiscuity, drunkenness, immorality, and debauchery…” adding that “Iraq will never be Chicago.” [....]
By Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer & Sean Sullivan @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 21, 4:16 pm
U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
The CIA “sits” in court during 9/11 proceedings at #GuantanamoBay in the form of a silver computer tablet telling prosecutors when to seek a halt to proceedings. Judge who authorized the device tells angry defense lawyers not to worry: https://t.co/VfmYndy2F7
That's Europe, with it's near-zero growth and GDP per capita that's half of the US.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) February 20, 2020
As a comp, Germany's real GDP per capita of $40k/year would put it somewhere around 40th among US states, between NM and FL.
UK is about Alabama, and Spain Mississippi.https://t.co/IWNH3RMupi
cc: @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/3zZUc5uevW— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 20, 2020
Great scooplet from @LAHepler:— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) February 20, 2020
The billionaire effect: Did Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s death just shore up Washington’s education budget?https://t.co/v8mjnYj0Dh
A "zen" psychologist voted for Pete in NH as a last act as a Dem and then dropped out of the party to Independent because she can't stand the Trump derangement syndrome on the left anymore. Had already been part of the "Walk Away" movement. Thinks Dems are going to get an ass kicking in Nov. because of their irrational anger about Trump and Trumpies and their supposed racism. Her Feb. 11 article on medium.com, which I link to, got 26K likes and she has a new big fan club on Twitter, with the article pinned at the top of the page as a welcome:
This is so good:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2020
My Semester With the Snowflakes by James Hatch in @genmag https://t.co/J6PSCZ8sDr
Discrimination against ethnic Chinese in Africa because of coronavirus — including against those who've been in South Africa for four generations. As @dwnews correspondent @adriankriesch reports from Johannesburg: pic.twitter.com/Vq3kBdFg55
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 3:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:00pm
against his enemies as...Kim Jong Un
In related news, Trump was seen making an unannounced visit to his local anti-aircraft armory, asking which model would best be suited to blowing away an offender...
by jollyroger on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:02pm
Vindman's lawyer's statement:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:06pm
Maybe get rid of the twin brother, too? If the Vindman's are like the Trump family, makes sense:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:09pm
Yes, verily, the twin brother was escorted out at the same time!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 5:10pm
speaking of Trump family values:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:16pm
Edit to add Frank Rich:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:06pm
Disappointment visualized
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 11:11pm
I will long remember Soundland's response in his House testimony when asked about his expectations of the fallout in the Trump world after he spilled his beans:
"Easy come, easy go."
by moat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:59pm
thanks for sharing that one
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:16pm
Rick Wilson: kneel, vassals:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:20pm
@ tonite's Dem debate:
I confirm, just saw it, entire audience got up
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 8:41pm
so hot he's sweating off his makeup!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:46pm
Hmmm, seems like maybe he gives special humiliation to those who could be defined as being in "deep state" positions?
Comey has a new op-ed out, somehow I think it's kinda related, that he will humiliate these types, that's red meat for the base, is the key to the base, mistrust of the see-all know-all control-all Feds?
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 2:25am
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:45pm
"insubordination" and offering up a different version of reality than Trump (truly is the first Postmodern president, what Derrida wrought)
from The Independent Trump publicly admits he fired White House official as retaliation for impeachment testimony: ‘He was very insubordinate’
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:26pm
Chinese imprison doctor for reporting about disease outbreak, spreading fake news about China's perfect contagion response, making China look bad. Very insubordinate.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:03pm
except they would careful not to signal things like possible psychological self-doubt issues by putting the word perfect in quotation marks?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 6:09pm
I'll get back to you on that - I'm not sure.... [aaaaggggghhhhhhhh..... no, please, i won't do it again.....]
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:14am
F you all. GOTTA SAVE BUDDY ROGER STONE FROM THE DEEP STATE!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 3:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:11pm
3 Stone case mousketeers now:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:50pm
ah, finally: D'Artagnan!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:30pm
Judge Amy Berman Jackson seems unlikely to deviate from her sentencing -
especially with Stone's clever trick of putting her in crosshairs -
so is the strategy to blame her for being an Obama appointee and overstepping
the revised low sentencing recommendation, and then giving Stone a pardon?
I guess I shouldn't say that won't fly, since these days anything will...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 6:41pm
He's now attacking her directly with 9 days to go:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:56pm
Everything is fine:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:04pm
Turns out Rick is right, as it's been done before:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:24pm
Marcy points out the Flynn offer may be designed to show that the government wasn't overreaching in it's sentencing suggestion, avoiding one big grounds for appeal or pardon). So since probation was laid out as an almost tingue-in-cheek recommendation, the filinfg does parenthetically highlight subtly some factoids that will likely piss Judge Sullivan off, such as Flynn being in a high trusted position and still pulling his shit. Total time sentenced for non-disclosure was never going to be great, so a 6 month is maybe max to expect. But Mike put a crazy woman in charge of his renewed defense and withdrawn guilty plea/cooperation, so there's little chance if just probation, unless they have Judge Sullivan's grandkid in an undisclosed location, which is distinctly possible (who's got the keys to Lindsey Graham's balls?)
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/01/29/flynn-seizes-the-rope-to-hang-hims...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:54am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:06pm
ok Philip Bump tries to summarize the whole thing:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 7:23am