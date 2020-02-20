Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A "zen" psychologist voted for Pete in NH as a last act as a Dem and then dropped out of the party to Independent because she can't stand the Trump derangement syndrome on the left anymore. Had already been part of the "Walk Away" movement. Thinks Dems are going to get an ass kicking in Nov. because of their irrational anger about Trump and Trumpies and their supposed racism. Her Feb. 11 article on medium.com, which I link to, got 26K likes and she has a new big fan club on Twitter, with the article pinned at the top of the page as a welcome:
Comments
This piece is funny because it objects to demonizing people while describing the great time had doing just that at a rally.
The Basket Case Party grows daily.
by moat on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 9:08pm
well I just thought it intriguing in that she apparently found the online lefties more abhorrent, nastier. It's that righteous indignation thing, the zealotry?
Whereas a lot of Trumpie hate at rallies is tongue-in-cheek stuff targeted in the end at leftie zealotry (granted, much admittedly faux), they are victims of zealotry finally having fun...
her background in trying to teach people to be "zen" in their workplaces and such, that also makes her opinion a little intriguing to me on what she considers the most egregious behavior...
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 5:17am
The thing about Trump rallies, both in the 1916 election process and the constant refresher sessions convened since, is that a list of people are presented who are causing the loss of power and control that the participants remember or imagine having in the past.
What other people do or say is not information that requires a reaction. The "Left" is not composed of the voices who differ in their opinions from their Group. The Left is an organized structure of power that is most dangerous because of the way it operates without calling attention to itself. The Deep State bullshit imagines that our Government is driven by a hidden agenda rather than simply being the efforts of people to do the work given to them through the process of legislation and executive design.
So, the emphasis Borysenko puts on zeal and people hating each other is beside the point. My family members who Trump the trump do not attempt to understand that I am not a part of any of these factors they see controlling their world. What I like, dislike, or despise, simply does not exist.
by moat on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 8:05pm
Adolf Jr, live!!! Funnier than the original (growing up off-Broadway really helps - practice, practice, practice!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 1:17am
It's great theater watching the snowflake Party self destruct leaving Bolshevik Bernie and Mini Mao Mike as its grave diggers.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 1:40am