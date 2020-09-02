Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The carpet is open... and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020
By Myrna Abdulaal @ EgyptianStreets.com, Feb. 15
[...] However, shortly before the announcement of the women’s march on social media, Iraqi Shia cleric and military leader Muqtada Al-Sadr slammed it on Twitter, saying it symbolizes “nudity, promiscuity, drunkenness, immorality, and debauchery…” adding that “Iraq will never be Chicago.” [....]
By Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer & Sean Sullivan @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 21, 4:16 pm
U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
The CIA “sits” in court during 9/11 proceedings at #GuantanamoBay in the form of a silver computer tablet telling prosecutors when to seek a halt to proceedings. Judge who authorized the device tells angry defense lawyers not to worry: https://t.co/VfmYndy2F7
That's Europe, with it's near-zero growth and GDP per capita that's half of the US.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) February 20, 2020
As a comp, Germany's real GDP per capita of $40k/year would put it somewhere around 40th among US states, between NM and FL.
UK is about Alabama, and Spain Mississippi.https://t.co/IWNH3RMupi
cc: @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/3zZUc5uevW— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 20, 2020
Great scooplet from @LAHepler:— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) February 20, 2020
The billionaire effect: Did Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s death just shore up Washington’s education budget?https://t.co/v8mjnYj0Dh
A "zen" psychologist voted for Pete in NH as a last act as a Dem and then dropped out of the party to Independent because she can't stand the Trump derangement syndrome on the left anymore. Had already been part of the "Walk Away" movement. Thinks Dems are going to get an ass kicking in Nov. because of their irrational anger about Trump and Trumpies and their supposed racism. Her Feb. 11 article on medium.com, which I link to, got 26K likes and she has a new big fan club on Twitter, with the article pinned at the top of the page as a welcome:
This is so good:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2020
My Semester With the Snowflakes by James Hatch in @genmag https://t.co/J6PSCZ8sDr
Discrimination against ethnic Chinese in Africa because of coronavirus — including against those who've been in South Africa for four generations. As @dwnews correspondent @adriankriesch reports from Johannesburg: pic.twitter.com/Vq3kBdFg55
By Shawn Snow @ MILITARYTIMES.COM, Feb. 18
A recent Defense Department inspector general report said the U.S. military did not properly account for or adequately store nearly $715 million in weapons and equipment for vetted Syrian partners fighting ISIS.
This should frighten you. Not just brazen politicization of intelligence, but also someone who is utterly incompetent in an important security role. The guardrails are gone. https://t.co/c9qHn2KlyM— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 19, 2020
A new study challenges the idea that suppressing the vote hurts Democrats.
The impact of non-voters is complicated, says @ruairiak "New data from the Knight Foundation suggests that if every eligible adult voted in 2020, Democrats would likely increase their popular vote...but still lose the Electoral College."https://t.co/RissSmvnYo
Comments
Better spread than a Bloomberg rally for the elites!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:41pm
You art scene types, always there for the free eats (and wine, of course)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:09pm
interesting pre-emptive thread of tweets:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:38pm
He's gonna get in trouble if he keeps talking like that - he's acting as if he were white! Where's the resentment and grief? I don't buy it
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:42pm
When #OscarsSoWhite became a meme, 94% of voters were white and 77% were white males.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/02/02/oscars-academy-award-nominations-diversity/79645542/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:16pm
"Hollywood" really is part of a conspiracy?!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
From Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the Oscars
https://www.thedailybeast.com/chris-rock-and-steve-martin-roast-oscars-for-hiding-black-actors-and-female-directors?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:43pm
And
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hair-love-2020-oscars-matthew-a-cherry-crown-act_n_5e40b117c5b6f1f57f13a221
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:05pm
The Academy voted for globalism.
Next they need to change their name to the International Academy of Motion Picture Sciences.
Now where's that Star Trek translator?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:20pm
Still, plenty room on the dais for complaints
I wonder if Rocketman's happy or mad.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:41pm
Watching the whole show, that comes away as bullshit whining to me. As many of the presenters stressed the feminist issues and many of the men winning did as well! It was like consciousness raising time for the white men, kinder gentler, apologize for the patriarchy and your white privilege, thank the native americans for the land we're working on, all that kinda stuff. And the female filmmaker accepting her award for Learning to Skate in a Warzone (If You're A Girl) bested Hillary herself talking about how all the little girls of the world need to take that ramp no matter who's trying to stop ya!
Then there was this
I believe she got a standing ovation for being a woman. It was quite emotional. As was her acceptance speech, which was very touching and encouraging of women speaking out and demanding recognition for themselves as persons with something to say, whenever they feel the music, or some such.
Preceded by this, they gave the award, they didn't know who it was going to:
Furthermore, macho guys were not rewarded, they sat on their hands (i.e. Quentin). One might think River Phoenix getting the best actor reward would be triumphantly male, but instead he went on and on about respecting all other forms of life on earth, about stopping abusing all kinds of people and things for one's own good, including a riff about how we rip baby cows from their mothers and eat them, ignore the pain and grief we've caused and have the nerve to put mother cow's milk in our coffee and cereal....
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:28am
PLUS, it was two Korean women who accepted the best picture award, I presume they were the producers? The men didn't talk. The one who spoke English treated the director like she was patting him on the head for a job well done, favorite son.
(Not to mention the best picture award was given by Jane Fonda, a woman, alone, not two men as I recall as typical.)
The whole best picture award was really an amazing scene to watch, quite the show in itself. Here's the video, it is really worth a watch. There's quite a bit of hysterical joy at the announcement from the audience, I think the members were sort of shocked and extremely pleased that the vote had ended up that way, that they finally broke through the American thing. The second woman accepting got it "I think something historic has happened":
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:53am
Vox couldn't resist the continued diversity complaints despite factoids like:
Not a fan of The Irishman, and when I watched Parasite within minutes felt impressed how fresh it felt (no traditional say gangster fare like Old Boy or schtick like Crazy Rich Asians)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:22am
I note that among many other globalist-oriented awards and speeches, in categories like Best Picture and Best Director, the Best Documentary award was also globalist, backed by a globalist former president:
Also see Barack and Michelle Obama React to Their Netflix Doc Winning a 2020 Oscar
@ Entertainment Tonight By 7:23 PM PST, February 9, 2020
"Hollywood" really is the enemy of Bannonism.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:44pm
On the winner in the other documentary category:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:03am
Heartbreaking.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:29am
Must admit it did come to mind watching the big shew: presenting the ultimate of the female as an aesthetic adornment meant to give pleasure. I don't think anything wrong of it, as I adored playing with my Barbie doll. But this shew plays up separate gender roles bigly and most very much are glad to play that part as well: men in black because they're too busy running the world, women as glorious butterflies to make it all worthwhile. That's why we watch, that's why the red carpet. Don't like it, don't get on it, don't take that freebie acres-of-silk gown with sequins and the diamonds from the jeweler to go with
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:48pm
From UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report
https://www.lamag.com/culturefiles/oscars-diversity/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:34am
In a Post-‘Parasite’ World, What Happens Next?
Can the film’s big Oscar win change Hollywood, or will things go back to business as usual?
by Kyle Buchanan @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:42pm
Parasite *is* business as usual, much as Brokeback Mountain, Avatar and Gandhi, and Sex, Lies & Videotape were business as usual - Hollywood sometimes cheers the outliers, sometimes backs the mundane. I'd look up Slumdog Millionaire, but doesn't matter - it either grabbed their interest or didn't, the M.O. stays much the same. Meanwhile, superhero franchises have largely taken over the industry, which largely worries me.Netflix and HBO are becoming as predictable as the studio system as well.
But perhaps we should put Hollywood on a diet and quota system, for our own good...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 5:31am
Drumpf apparently only figured out now that there was a globalist message here and that he should be using it as a MAGA culture wars meme:
Maybe someone on Fox said something on topic as an aside?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 9:03pm
Film critic Donald Trump reaches into his racist, rat-chewed box of Froot Loops to mock ‘Parasite’ and Brad Pitt
By Vinay Menon Entertainment Columnist @ Toronto Star, Feb. 21
love his snark but the photo illus. they chose is prime too. Ladies and gentleman, the president of the United States and new partner of Beavis and Butthead:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 10:18pm