By Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer & Sean Sullivan @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 21, 4:16 pm
U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.
It is not clear what form that Russian assistance has taken [....]
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said in a statement to The Washington Post. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do. In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020. Some of the ugly stuff on the Internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters.” [....]
Caption: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) gestures as he speaks during a Get Out the Early Vote campaign rally in Santa Ana, California, U.S., on Friday.
