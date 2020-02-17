    Learn something new every day

    By artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 4:44am

    wow I had no clue, is kinda brutal knowledge:

    Obama has finally wandered into the talking points biz, reminding all it's the economy stupid. Implying that Dems need to start loudly taking the credit for "jobs jobs jobs."

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 7:08pm

    Ok, lady - it's been over 24 hours - what'd you learn today?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 9:57am

    Read this whole thread started by the technology reporter for The Guardian US, enjoying the way it confirmed my decision to pay the repair bill to keep using my 2003 Ford Focus with the doors that require a key to open them and the roll up windows:

    today in sharing economy struggles: our app powered car rental lost cell service on the side of a mountain in rural California and now I live here I guess pic.twitter.com/XoqqMpEwdN

    — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

    Reminded me of how I saw Josh Marshall write somewhere after the Iowa caucuses that he recently had to replace his refrigerator and was sooo glad he decided against the "smart" refrigerators and went for old style.

    I learned we are not "smart" yet.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 1:02pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:37am

    And thus raves began, later moving to Mallorca and Ibiza.

    Trivia: there were no green glow sticks at the first raveathon.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:48am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 7:47am

