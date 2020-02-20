Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A "zen" psychologist voted for Pete in NH as a last act as a Dem and then dropped out of the party to Independent because she can't stand the Trump derangement syndrome on the left anymore. Had already been part of the "Walk Away" movement. Thinks Dems are going to get an ass kicking in Nov. because of their irrational anger about Trump and Trumpies and their supposed racism. Her Feb. 11 article on medium.com, which I link to, got 26K likes and she has a new big fan club on Twitter, with the article pinned at the top of the page as a welcome:
Comments
This piece is funny because it objects to demonizing people while describing the great time had doing just that at a rally.
The Basket Case Party grows daily.
by moat on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 9:08pm
well I just thought it intriguing in that she apparently found the online lefties more abhorrent, nastier. It's that righteous indignation thing, the zealotry?
Whereas a lot of Trumpie hate at rallies is tongue-in-cheek stuff targeted in the end at leftie zealotry (granted, much admittedly faux), they are victims of zealotry finally having fun...
her background in trying to teach people to be "zen" in their workplaces and such, that also makes her opinion a little intriguing to me on what she considers the most egregious behavior...
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 5:17am