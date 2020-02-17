Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote this November, putting them on track to become the largest minority voting bloc. They are far from single-issue voters, with education, health care, jobs, the economy and immigration all ranking as top concerns.
Democrats are still figuring out how to get Latinos in the party to turn out. They voted at the lowest rate of any minority group in the last four presidential elections, though turnout apparently increased in the 2018 midterms, making them a complicated voting bloc to understand.
Latinos come from more than two dozen countries, and are of varying races, religions and cultures. Trying to find a cohesive message for such a broad and diverse group risks marginalizing some of its members.
That’s why Latino leaders on this year’s Democratic presidential campaigns aren’t doing that. They’re instead trying to understand what Latinidad — or Latino identity — means for themselves and for their work, and to use that understanding to engage their communities.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 11:57pm
there's also a related thread he's been busy on, two tweets from it to give an idea:
Comes to my mind there, taking the above two tweets together, this is in a nutshell a major reason that Florida often being a problematic swing state rather than solid blue...
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 3:45am
More than once I have imagined how helpful an accurate poll of Central American and Latino immigrants could be held that asked "what is the major reason you came to the U.S.? for the more robust capitalism, a chance to climb the ladder, or for the social safety net?" Because so many anti-immigrant forces argue it's more of the latter. And we don't really know if that's true. Of course, it's nearly impossible to get honest answers, if a representative sample could even be created. (Of late, of course we have learned a lot of the Central Americans are coming for safety in general, basically refugees from crime.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 4:53am