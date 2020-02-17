﻿﻿A record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote this November , putting them on track to become the largest minority voting bloc. They are far from single-issue voters, with education, health care, jobs, the economy and immigration all ranking as top concerns .

Democrats are still figuring out how to get Latinos in the party to turn out. They voted at the lowest rate of any minority group in the last four presidential elections, though turnout apparently increased in the 2018 midterms , making them a complicated voting bloc to understand.

Latinos come from more than two dozen countries, and are of varying races, religions and cultures. Trying to find a cohesive message for such a broad and diverse group risks marginalizing some of its members.

That’s why Latino leaders on this year’s Democratic presidential campaigns aren’t doing that. They’re instead trying to understand what Latinidad — or Latino identity — means for themselves and for their work, and to use that understanding to engage their communities.