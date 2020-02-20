Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Discrimination against ethnic Chinese in Africa because of coronavirus — including against those who've been in South Africa for four generations. As @dwnews correspondent @adriankriesch reports from Johannesburg: pic.twitter.com/Vq3kBdFg55— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) February 20, 2020
cc: @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/3zZUc5uevW— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 20, 2020
Great scooplet from @LAHepler:— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) February 20, 2020
The billionaire effect: Did Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s death just shore up Washington’s education budget?https://t.co/v8mjnYj0Dh
A "zen" psychologist voted for Pete in NH as a last act as a Dem and then dropped out of the party to Independent because she can't stand the Trump derangement syndrome on the left anymore. Had already been part of the "Walk Away" movement. Thinks Dems are going to get an ass kicking in Nov. because of their irrational anger about Trump and Trumpies and their supposed racism. Her Feb. 11 article on medium.com, which I link to, got 26K likes and she has a new big fan club on Twitter, with the article pinned at the top of the page as a welcome:
This is so good:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2020
My Semester With the Snowflakes by James Hatch in @genmag https://t.co/J6PSCZ8sDr
Discrimination against ethnic Chinese in Africa because of coronavirus — including against those who've been in South Africa for four generations. As @dwnews correspondent @adriankriesch reports from Johannesburg: pic.twitter.com/Vq3kBdFg55
By Shawn Snow @ MILITARYTIMES.COM, Feb. 18
A recent Defense Department inspector general report said the U.S. military did not properly account for or adequately store nearly $715 million in weapons and equipment for vetted Syrian partners fighting ISIS.
This should frighten you. Not just brazen politicization of intelligence, but also someone who is utterly incompetent in an important security role. The guardrails are gone. https://t.co/c9qHn2KlyM— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 19, 2020
A new study challenges the idea that suppressing the vote hurts Democrats.
The impact of non-voters is complicated, says @ruairiak "New data from the Knight Foundation suggests that if every eligible adult voted in 2020, Democrats would likely increase their popular vote...but still lose the Electoral College."https://t.co/RissSmvnYo
Michael Bloomberg announced an ambitious financial policy plan that includes imposing a tax on financial transactions and toughening restrictions on risky banking practices — cracking down on the industry where he made his fortune. https://t.co/OTCBvHsy4z— NYT Business (@nytimesbusiness) February 19, 2020
At the Turkish border with Syria, tales of the desperation unfolding on the other side, where some 900,000 people are fleeing a Syrian assault.
By Carlotta Gall from REYHANLI, Turkey @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 18, 4:42 pm
[....] Turkey, already host to more than three million Syrian refugees, has closed its border since 2015 to prevent a further influx. That has left the displaced people of Idlib trapped between advancing Syrian and Russian troops and the Turkish border [....]
A new project reveals that combining race and class can be a winning message for Democrats in November and beyond.
Law professor @ianhaneylopez's new project reveals that if Democrats want to win in November and beyond, they should be talking more about race and class.
But not in the way they normally do. https://t.co/FNb1HS5ruk
Polls. In swing states. How about that? https://t.co/EjTgU0zYWg— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
This racist nonsense is not limited to SA
And
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/02/05/coronavirus-reawakens-old-racist-tropes-against-chinese-people/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 9:48pm