    "WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU’RE CANCELLED"

    By artappraiser on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 1:02am |

    Deeply personal account by @quinnnorton⁩ of what happens when she ended up in a very dark place after she was cancelled & a virulent social media crowd took apart her life as pathological sport, as she faced mental illness, severe pain, trauma & suicide https://t.co/PIZFD92lcH

    — Thomas Drake (@Thomas_Drake1) February 20, 2020

    Kathy Griffin cancelled post-Medusa

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e29c1d7c5b6779e9c2ef07e


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 4:27pm

