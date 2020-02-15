Here's an interesting poll related to that, I think:

This USA Today/Ipsos poll offers an interesting glimpse into the Bernie Sanders phenomenon — he outperforms Democratic rivals and President Trump on questions of character, values and empathy.https://t.co/DLMZXpl5Wd — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 15, 2020

Shows the benefit of not pandering to every constituency but being passionate about certain things? She said he's a "career politician" but people don't read him that way? Here's the thing: I'm not sure that this is the same as "likability" at all, it's more like "trustworthiness", which is different. People can trust who the guy or gal says they are. Doesn't necessarily mean they will like that guy or gal to run things for them, they might actually be scared of what that guy or gal wants to do. In any case, the benefit appears to be low to being sincere in politics? 40% or some such...might many not alternately want someone who tries to be charming to everyone as that signifies a willingness to horse trade with others?