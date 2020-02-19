Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Shawn Snow @ MILITARYTIMES.COM, Feb. 18
A recent Defense Department inspector general report said the U.S. military did not properly account for or adequately store nearly $715 million in weapons and equipment for vetted Syrian partners fighting ISIS.
The report said officials with Special Operations Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve and 1st Theater Sustainment Command did not maintain a central list of gear and equipment for Syrian partner forces complicating efforts to track or inventory the weapons.
The report also detailed that nearly 4,100 weapons that include grenade launchers and machine guns were improperly stored outside in metal shipping containers exposing the gear to harsh environments and potentially rust [....]
Comments
very interesting secondary link on the page: These US allies in Syria are sporting some seriously high-speed kit
A recent photo has emerged of a newly outfitted SDF anti-terrorism unit trooper — one that paints a clearer picture of their specialized role in their fight against ISIS and Turkey, and hints at their possible connection to the intelligence community.
By Nick Guy
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 7:09pm