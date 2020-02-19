Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This should frighten you. Not just brazen politicization of intelligence, but also someone who is utterly incompetent in an important security role. The guardrails are gone. https://t.co/c9qHn2KlyM— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 19, 2020
By Shawn Snow @ MILITARYTIMES.COM, Feb. 18
A recent Defense Department inspector general report said the U.S. military did not properly account for or adequately store nearly $715 million in weapons and equipment for vetted Syrian partners fighting ISIS.
A new study challenges the idea that suppressing the vote hurts Democrats.
The impact of non-voters is complicated, says @ruairiak "New data from the Knight Foundation suggests that if every eligible adult voted in 2020, Democrats would likely increase their popular vote...but still lose the Electoral College."https://t.co/RissSmvnYo
Michael Bloomberg announced an ambitious financial policy plan that includes imposing a tax on financial transactions and toughening restrictions on risky banking practices — cracking down on the industry where he made his fortune. https://t.co/OTCBvHsy4z— NYT Business (@nytimesbusiness) February 19, 2020
At the Turkish border with Syria, tales of the desperation unfolding on the other side, where some 900,000 people are fleeing a Syrian assault.
By Carlotta Gall from REYHANLI, Turkey @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 18, 4:42 pm
[....] Turkey, already host to more than three million Syrian refugees, has closed its border since 2015 to prevent a further influx. That has left the displaced people of Idlib trapped between advancing Syrian and Russian troops and the Turkish border [....]
A new project reveals that combining race and class can be a winning message for Democrats in November and beyond.
Law professor @ianhaneylopez's new project reveals that if Democrats want to win in November and beyond, they should be talking more about race and class.
But not in the way they normally do. https://t.co/FNb1HS5ruk
Polls. In swing states. How about that? https://t.co/EjTgU0zYWg— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2020
Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon called on anti-pipeline protestors to end the rail blockades as a “show of good faith.”— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2020
Trump also pardons former Republican W. Bush admin OMB official David Safavian charged in connection with Abramoff case pic.twitter.com/pyfTKoTJSo— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 18, 2020
A survey at UNC finds its professors are open to all sorts of views, but that a worrying large number of students are not.
"Roughly 92 percent of conservatives said they would be friends with a liberal, and just 3 percent said that they would not have a liberal friend. Among liberals, however, almost a quarter said they would not have a conservative friend." -- @conor64:https://t.co/1CnVSMssm9
Various ideas to cut costs in Medicare and Medicaid have been proposed in recent years. Health economists generally oppose those changes. https://t.co/aHBtJ4Vm0S— NYT Health (@NYTHealth) February 17, 2020
Just over a month ago, Boris Johnson’s team publicly urged “misfits and weirdos” across Britain to come and work for them in an effort to find people who wouldn’t usually be given top jobs at the heart of government. In Andrew Sabisky, they appear to have found exactly that—but not in the way they might have hoped.
Sabisky, 27, was selected to work as an adviser in Downing Street after he replied to the weird advert written by chief aide Dominic Cummings. He’s only been in the job for days, but Johnson and Cummings are already under huge pressure to fire him after an old blog post was found in which he straight up said black Americans are dumber than white Americans, according to reports.
Wow, starting to look like Susan Hennessey is not exaggerating:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 6:32pm
yup:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 6:43pm