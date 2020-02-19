Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I think the amount of hate Coleman Hughes gets from people twice his age and 100 times his income suggests a lot of insecurity on his critics' part. https://t.co/oS8G0Cf9H6— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 19, 2020
The photo is substantially more tasteful than her subsequent posts inferring critics of the 1619 project are somehow morally defective.— Kmele (@kmele) February 19, 2020
Hours of petty + determined trolling isn’t what I’d traditionally expect from a prominent @nytimes contributor, but here we are. https://t.co/nkBgcJDcqm
Michael Bloomberg announced an ambitious financial policy plan that includes imposing a tax on financial transactions and toughening restrictions on risky banking practices — cracking down on the industry where he made his fortune. https://t.co/OTCBvHsy4z— NYT Business (@nytimesbusiness) February 19, 2020
At the Turkish border with Syria, tales of the desperation unfolding on the other side, where some 900,000 people are fleeing a Syrian assault.
By Carlotta Gall from REYHANLI, Turkey @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 18, 4:42 pm
[....] Turkey, already host to more than three million Syrian refugees, has closed its border since 2015 to prevent a further influx. That has left the displaced people of Idlib trapped between advancing Syrian and Russian troops and the Turkish border [....]
A new project reveals that combining race and class can be a winning message for Democrats in November and beyond.
Law professor @ianhaneylopez's new project reveals that if Democrats want to win in November and beyond, they should be talking more about race and class.
But not in the way they normally do. https://t.co/FNb1HS5ruk
Polls. In swing states. How about that? https://t.co/EjTgU0zYWg— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2020
Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon called on anti-pipeline protestors to end the rail blockades as a “show of good faith.”— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2020
https://t.co/KkQWk9Ujxx
Trump also pardons former Republican W. Bush admin OMB official David Safavian charged in connection with Abramoff case pic.twitter.com/pyfTKoTJSo— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 18, 2020
A survey at UNC finds its professors are open to all sorts of views, but that a worrying large number of students are not.
"Roughly 92 percent of conservatives said they would be friends with a liberal, and just 3 percent said that they would not have a liberal friend. Among liberals, however, almost a quarter said they would not have a conservative friend." -- @conor64:https://t.co/1CnVSMssm9
Various ideas to cut costs in Medicare and Medicaid have been proposed in recent years. Health economists generally oppose those changes. https://t.co/aHBtJ4Vm0S— NYT Health (@NYTHealth) February 17, 2020
Just over a month ago, Boris Johnson’s team publicly urged “misfits and weirdos” across Britain to come and work for them in an effort to find people who wouldn’t usually be given top jobs at the heart of government. In Andrew Sabisky, they appear to have found exactly that—but not in the way they might have hoped.
Sabisky, 27, was selected to work as an adviser in Downing Street after he replied to the weird advert written by chief aide Dominic Cummings. He’s only been in the job for days, but Johnson and Cummings are already under huge pressure to fire him after an old blog post was found in which he straight up said black Americans are dumber than white Americans, according to reports.
A couple of weeks ago, I went to lunch with a prominent journalist who wanted to ask me about Wikipedia. I had been general counsel for the Wikimedia Foundation for a few years during a time when the online encyclopedia had really taken off in growth and funding. The journalist was curious how Wikipedia remains so information-rich and useful when the rest of the internet (in his view) is filled with divisive, corrosive misinformation.
A record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote this November, putting them on track to become the largest minority voting bloc. They are far from single-issue voters, with education, health care, jobs, the economy and immigration all ranking as top concerns.
Democrats are still figuring out how to get Latinos in the party to turn out. They voted at the lowest rate of any minority group in the last four presidential elections, though turnout apparently increased in the 2018 midterms, making them a complicated voting bloc to understand.
Just another hidden tax:
Wow, great statement from @UPS: “The curb today in most American cities is overwhelmingly devoted to single occupancy personal vehicle parking, which is simply unsustainable and not aligned with most cities’ stated transportation priorities” https://t.co/RvOKOwfyqg
This is what serious protest art looks like, in it for the long haul.
Dissident wants to create a “political porn” website focusing on behaviour of people in power https://t.co/8p3iRztpnV— The Art Newspaper (@TheArtNewspaper) February 17, 2020
Comments
Queen of the world, certified genius now, can do what I like:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:26am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:38am
A history fight. Bob Woodson is spearheading the 1776 project. Black historians are arguing the "true" history of blacks in America. It is a response to the 1619 Project.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/the-crucial-voice-of-1776
The surprising number of black millionaires was six.
People know of Tulsa's Black Wall Street and its destruction
If the 1619 Project and the 1776 Project get people reading, it is all to the good.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 10:40am
Video of an hour presentation of the 1776 Project is available on C-SPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?469366-1/discussion-african-american-history
Ida Bae Wells obviously does not hold the 1776 Project in high regard
There was a Congressional hearing on reparations . Ta-Nehisi Coates and Coleman Hughes argued the pro and con of reparations. Wells did not find Hughes' argument compelling.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jun/19/reparations-slavery-ta-nehisi-coates-v-coleman-hughes#comment-130325794
I think the discussions are important. You cannot improve conditions by pretending race doesn't exist, or by saying that race is discussed too much.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:31pm
I guess I'd be a killjoy to suggest more reading in how to create the Black Wall Street of 2025 and 2050 than this continual reflection on the remote past. Fintech, Machine Learning, electric cars, data analytics, robotics, IoT, neural implants, next gen medicine, and good old fashioned smart investing...
Gen-Z and after doesn't even remember The Wall or the Internet Boom or the Bush years. Time's moving fast - and so are the oligarchs.
And it's hard to see how discussing the 17th & 18th Centuries creates a direct path to "improve conditions". *Current* education, home and family wealth, health services, use of technology, better jobs, security and equal access to the law... Thomas Jefferson doesn't even know how to type, much less text.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:33pm
The NYT 1619 Project is hosting a discussion of the role of slavery in the Revolutionary War on March 6th. at the Times Center
The panelists include two Pulitzer Prize winning historians, Annette Gordon-Reed and Alan Taylor. The chair of the history department at University of New Hampshire and Gerald Horne will also be on the panel. Hopefully, it will be live streamed or available after the event.
The 1619 Project
Slavery and the American Revolution:
A Historical Dialogue
MARCH
06
,
NEW YORK
What inspired the American Revolution? Was it a fight to secure freedom for all or bondage for some? Did the Patriots struggle for liberty or property? How should contemporary Americans regard the causes, character and legacy of the war that led to the nation’s founding? In recent months, some questions about the role of slavery in the American Revolution have been at the center of a raging debate triggered by The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project. To dig more deeply into the history of this period, The Times has convened an evening of informed discussion with leading scholars of the era, historians with a range of views who have done primary research on the Revolutionary Era and slavery in early America and will speak to the evidence and source material underlying the debate.
Arguments about the nation’s founding are nothing new. Almost since the moment the first bullets flew, 250 years ago in March 1770, debates about the causes of the Revolution have proliferated. Every decade since, Americans’ understanding of the war has been deepened by new sources and new historical scholarship. Today in an age of disinformation and propaganda, it is critical to understand not only our history, but our historiography, the complex and contentious ways that American historians have built on the work of their predecessors, revising and clarifying the story of our nation’s past.
Join us on March 6, 2020, for a spirited conversation with historians whose original research has helped us understand the complicated moment that gave birth to our republic.
https://timesevents.nytimes.com/1619dialogue
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 12:06pm