At the Turkish border with Syria, tales of the desperation unfolding on the other side, where some 900,000 people are fleeing a Syrian assault.

By Carlotta Gall from REYHANLI, Turkey @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 18, 4:42 pm

[....] Turkey, already host to more than three million Syrian refugees, has closed its border since 2015 to prevent a further influx. That has left the displaced people of Idlib trapped between advancing Syrian and Russian troops and the Turkish border [....]

Public buildings and private houses are overflowing and it is hard to find a tent or any kind of shelter, he said. There is no food and no work. “You can see a lot of families sleeping on cardboard and blankets in the streets,” he said. “All the towns are like that. If the bombardment does not stop there will be a disaster. Everyone is coming toward the border.” [....]

The road was clogged with refugees fleeing to the border and the 20-mile journey took six hours. “It’s the most horrible scene,” [...] Russian and Syrian forces, advancing rapidly from the south and east of Idlib, have reached the town of Al Atarib, barely 15 miles from the Turkish border [.....]

The Turkish army has deployed hundreds of troops and armor in the north of the province to protect the approaches to the Turkish border. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has demanded that Syrian government troops withdraw to previously agreed positions by the end of February or be forced to do so by Turkish forces [....]

“We have nowhere to go,” Ms. Mustafa said. “There are no tents and no space to put a tent because there are so many people.”. [....]

The Syrian advance from the east has been so swift that many families were stuck, said Fouad Sayed Issa, the founder of Violet, a Syrian nonprofit relief organization.Violet fields 1,000 volunteers who rent, beg or borrow trucks to evacuate families who are stuck without transportation or fuel in front-line areas.The scale of the movement of people is staggering, he said. The group rescued 17,000 people from the town of Ariha in one operation. A United Nations camp of 10,000 displaced people emptied almost overnight as government troops neared. Everyone is converging on the already established camps by the Turkish border. “It’s like the end of the world,” he said. Thousands of people have massed at the camps, standing around, hoping for assistance [....]