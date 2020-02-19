    1619 project's Ida Bae Wells demonstrates a new kind of professionalism for historians

    By artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:24am |

    Comments

    Queen of the world, certified genius now, can do what I like:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:26am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:38am

    Latest Comments

    more