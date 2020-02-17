Just over a month ago, Boris Johnson ’s team publicly urged “misfits and weirdos” across Britain to come and work for them in an effort to find people who wouldn’t usually be given top jobs at the heart of government . In Andrew Sabisky, they appear to have found exactly that—but not in the way they might have hoped.

Sabisky, 27, was selected to work as an adviser in Downing Street after he replied to the weird advert written by chief aide Dominic Cummings. He’s only been in the job for days, but Johnson and Cummings are already under huge pressure to fire him after an old blog post was found in which he straight up said black Americans are dumber than white Americans, according to reports.

In the 2014 blog post, Sabisky is reported to have written: “If the mean black American IQ is (best estimate based on a century’s worth of data) around 85, as compared to a mean white American IQ of 100, then if IQ is normally distributed, you will see a far greater percentage of blacks than whites in the range of IQs 75 or below, at which point we are close to the typical boundary for mild mental retardation.”

The figures have no basis in truth.