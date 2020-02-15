Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Here's an interesting poll related to that, I think:
Shows the benefit of not pandering to every constituency but being passionate about certain things? She said he's a "career politician" but people don't read him that way? Here's the thing: I'm not sure that this is the same as "likability" at all, it's more like "trustworthiness", which is different. People can trust who the guy or gal says they are. Doesn't necessarily mean they will like that guy or gal to run things for them, they might actually be scared of what that guy or gal wants to do. In any case, the benefit appears to be low to being sincere in politics? 40% or some such...might many not alternately want someone who tries to be charming to everyone as that signifies a willingness to horse trade with others?
That's an insightful distinction. I'd add that being labeled a "career politician" is more a normative judgment than a factual description.
PS Not that being the most popular guy in the Senate means anything in terms of electability.
by Michael Wolraich on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 3:39pm
on your P.S. I am still puzzled by all the Senators who ran, I grew up hearing conventional wisdom is that they cannot win the presidency. That they are the bloviators who have no experience managing a damn thing much less a huge bureaucracy.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 3:56pm
I grew up reading about Donald Trump's brain getting transplanted into a psychotic cat. Times change.
by Michael Wolraich on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 9:51pm
And that cat grew up to be President. Thanks for sharing. Shame it wasn't Heathcliff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 4:16am
More presidential trivia:
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 1:12pm
This is absolutely AMAZING! Now I know we will win. Just one more example of how destiny has it's hand on the fate of the nation and how a higher power controls everything. These hints we find using the SCIENCE of mathematics and statistics is how that higher power shows us we have nothing to worry about.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 2:06pm
*IF* you donate to the Patreon link below my sig. Otherwise it all comes crashing down. Science is exacting. Be the Force!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 2:18pm
Did you know that only 5 presidents had a B in their name? WOW!. This means if we nominate Biden, Bloomberg, Bernie, or Buttigieg the odds against any of them winning are nearly 8 to 1.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 5:32pm
It's more, depending on which name, but do you think it coincid nce we have Barr, Bolton, Bannon, Brett Kavanaugh, even little/not so little Barron... and Boris across the pond, all popping up in short order?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:34pm
yeah things are Bad right now. how can we make them Wonderful? what person running can Win against trump?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 12:49am
Wait, I think I can Work out the answer. What letter does it start With? Weird, I Wanted to say Warren Beatty, but he's just a hollyWood activist, plust that B in his name...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 12:53am
we can have Everything We want if we make the right choice. with the right candidate we can Even Win the senate.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 2:32am
That's Gibberish. Total Gossip-girl. America needs a candidate with True Grit, one who can Tout Genuine values, Talk Goodness instead of anger. Is there a Temple Goddess in the House?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 4:40am
That's A Knife through my heart. we may have to settle for some who isn't an Awesome Kandidate but there are limits. does Anyone Know someone better?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 5:38am
Not Awfully Konvenient tho Arguably Kourageous. But pretty much an All Out Challenge. If you Aren't Overly Choosy and can wait a spell...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 6:06am
Disproving the claim that it's only the right swarm that labels him a socialist:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:56pm