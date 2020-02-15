Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Here's an interesting poll related to that, I think:
Shows the benefit of not pandering to every constituency but being passionate about certain things? She said he's a "career politician" but people don't read him that way? Here's the thing: I'm not sure that this is the same as "likability" at all, it's more like "trustworthiness", which is different. People can trust who the guy or gal says they are. Doesn't necessarily mean they will like that guy or gal to run things for them, they might actually be scared of what that guy or gal wants to do. In any case, the benefit appears to be low to being sincere in politics? 40% or some such...might many not alternately want someone who tries to be charming to everyone as that signifies a willingness to horse trade with others?
Comments
That's an insightful distinction. I'd add that being labeled a "career politician" is more a normative judgment than a factual description.
PS Not that being the most popular guy in the Senate means anything in terms of electability.
by Michael Wolraich on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 3:39pm
on your P.S. I am still puzzled by all the Senators who ran, I grew up hearing conventional wisdom is that they cannot win the presidency. That they are the bloviators who have no experience managing a damn thing much less a huge bureaucracy.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 3:56pm
I grew up reading about Donald Trump's brain getting transplanted into a psychotic cat. Times change.
by Michael Wolraich on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 9:51pm
And that cat grew up to be President. Thanks for sharing. Shame it wasn't Heathcliff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 4:16am
More presidential trivia:
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 1:12pm
This is absolutely AMAZING! Now I know we will win. Just one more example of how destiny has it's hand on the fate of the nation and how a higher power controls everything. These hints we find using the SCIENCE of mathematics and statistics is how that higher power shows us we have nothing to worry about.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 2:06pm
*IF* you donate to the Patreon link below my sig. Otherwise it all comes crashing down. Science is exacting. Be the Force!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 2:18pm