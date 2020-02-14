Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Amid turmoil in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the attorney general has also sent outside prosecutors to review other politically sensitive cases.
By Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman & Matt Apuzzo @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T.Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
Mr. Barr has also installed a handful of outside prosecutors to broadly review the handling of other politically sensitive national-security cases in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the people said. The team includes at least one prosecutor from the office of the United States attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, who is handling the Flynn matter, as well as prosecutors from the office of the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen.
Over the past two weeks, the outside prosecutors have begun grilling line prosecutors in the Washington office about various cases — some public, some not — including investigative steps, prosecutorial actions and why they took them, according to the people. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations [....]
McCabe: judge bashes WH interference
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 4:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 11:36am
This line of forensic logic shows that Barr is hewing to a course established long ago.
But I still don't get this development of helping Trump dismantle the Department of Justice as such.
There is something extra in the secret sauce. A level of influence presently invisible to the eye.
Barr once said he was close to death and did not care about his reputation. Who talks like that?
by moat on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 5:48pm
re: Who talks like that?
<shyly raises hand> I have. I get it. It's not pretty. It happens after spending a lifetime doing the right thing and getting nothing but hell back. Seeing that happen to others, too. Seeing how nobody else gives two shits that you did something for them. Seeing that you were a fool to believe doing good would get you somewhere. You've got to come to grips with that the karma thing is not true. Last chance for payback, out for #1 to enjoy your last years.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:02pm
That makes sense. A general reappraisal of responding to events in an idealistic fashion and a need to accept a closing circle of options to be responsible to oneself and the people you care about.
But that is exactly what I don't get about the Barr adventure. He appeared to seek this position out like a young person would. This is not someone finding a path of least resistance but blowing up all of his professional credit to serve a thug.
It just doesn't make sense as a piece of entropy. It looks more like a Bushido code agreement to fight in a certain place for reasons other people will not understand.
by moat on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:18pm
Long live Bushido.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:21pm
It can be good or bad, depending on the breadth and width of your understanding.
Well, maybe it is always mixed up ethically.
by moat on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:33pm
Ain't no river high enough...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 4:05pm
I don't know this "laywer" tweeter's real identity but I know he is highly follwed for input to reporters who cover matters related to east coast federal prosecution:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:30pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 11:09pm
Barr multi cover-up - rundown
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 8:30am
I'm so old I can remember...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 7:25am
actually I remember him as relatively uppity, and of course, he's gone
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 9:13am
Yes, uppity (as was Ashcroft et al), but he still spoke of rule of law and quasi meant it. Of course Alberto Gonzales also had strange ideas about what he propriety of stacking political attorney picks.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:28am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 9:13am
Is that enough?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:28am