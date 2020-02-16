Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Chills.— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) February 15, 2020
In Germany, a fan hurled racist slurs towards Leroy Kwadwo, a Ghanian football player.
When other fans saw it, they alerted security, who escorted the man out.
Then, as opposing players came to hug Kwadwo, the entire stadium stood up and chanted "Nazis Out!" pic.twitter.com/FHQP9Pe18J
Weinstein’s fate will be up to a jury now https://t.co/jteFbJzyXQ— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2020
I think folks could use a jolt of optimism. So many of my followers are actively working to defend democracy! Would some of you please post responses sharing what you're doing and and suggest actions others can take? I know you just did this recently, but it's never too much!— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 16, 2020
Headline should be "DNC made Iowa a sacrificial lamb"?
By Isaac Stanley-Becker from Des Moines @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 15
[....] By the end of the week, an effort was underway to place blame squarely on the state party [....]
House Uses Trump Impeachment Legal Team’s Argument in Filing Seeking His Tax Returns https://t.co/dZai0sU0FN pic.twitter.com/5j7TCHK9gp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 15, 2020
564,273 Iraqis have emigrated in the past 5 years, most of them from the north and west. Many took the boats to Europe and were fleeing the ISIS war. It’s not as big as the refugee exodus in 05-07, but still a sizable number. https://t.co/b5YlZjK8JS— Liz Sly (@LizSly) February 15, 2020
Biden's advisers clearly believe that addressing the fallacies of Trump's affect on unemployment is a major part of winning an election against him. I think they're right. It's where many swing votes are: not wanting to jinx the low unemployment rate.
Wanted to make sure you saw this, @realDonaldTrump: “Trump’s First 3 Years Created 1.5 Million Fewer Jobs Than Obama’s Last 3.” https://t.co/KWoHe1d4ku
Amid turmoil in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the attorney general has also sent outside prosecutors to review other politically sensitive cases.
By Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman & Matt Apuzzo @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T.Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
While humanity squabbles badgers and coyotes are cementing an alliance https://t.co/26GmnwQV5L— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 14, 2020
The @AmerMedicalAssn has some tips for physician advocates lobbying their legislators: https://t.co/By0oFUvKO5 pic.twitter.com/9QQZ3D4eRf— Physicians Grassroots Network (@PhysGrassroots) February 14, 2020
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 14
[....] The thorough policies that were unveiled each week were developed by a large, talented, connected policy staff. If rival candidates felt sidelined (and many of them did) by the relentlessly positive press Warren seemed to receive from roughly April until October of last year, then they ought to have considered how impressive the human machine behind Warren seemed. Voters fall for candidates. Reporters fall for campaigns.
By Masha Gessen @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 12
By now, you may have heard that some queer people think that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a current contender for the Democratic Presidential nomination, is not gay enough. Unless you are immersed in this conversation with other queer people, you may have thought, “That’s ridiculous.” I am here to explain.
Scandinavian Airlines challenged the notion that Scandinavian = white.
A coordinated 4Chan attack followed the airline's ad, targeting not just the airline, but the company who made it.
Oh, here's the ad.
It's terrific.https://t.co/7VimjvuFhm by @alibreland @SAS @MotherJones
Despite Italy’s troubles with racism, African-American women are traveling to the country for love, and finding it.
By Tariro Mzezwa @ NYTimes.com/Style, Feb. 14
[....] In recent years, Italy has become known for widely publicized episodes of racism against African migrants or dark-skinned people perceived as migrants, and even racial abuse toward Italy’s own black soccer players. It may be surprising that there is a steady stream of black women who travel to Italy in search of amore.
Corporate communications is changing, because the wealthy see the effectiveness of Trumpian tactics.https://t.co/qTtSxq8qRP— NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) February 14, 2020
