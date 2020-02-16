    War-hul. & Edie.

    By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 7:15am |

    https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2020/feb/16/andy-warhol-life-as...

    Comments

    yeah looks like Blake did good, well written (a tribute to bro Adam who proceeded him in the art critic biz; genetic.)

    Been a lot of Edie revival lately, I notice, don't know why. Whatever the reason that's probably why he chose that excerpt I myself was entranced in her story way back when, not so much anymore--is like once you know her, been there done that, not too deep. The 1965 show stuff is new to me and fun.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 8:58pm

    Latest Comments

    more