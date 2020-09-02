Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The carpet is open... and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020
I think folks could use a jolt of optimism. So many of my followers are actively working to defend democracy! Would some of you please post responses sharing what you're doing and and suggest actions others can take? I know you just did this recently, but it's never too much!— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 16, 2020
Headline should be "DNC made Iowa a sacrificial lamb"?
By Isaac Stanley-Becker from Des Moines @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 15
[....] By the end of the week, an effort was underway to place blame squarely on the state party [....]
House Uses Trump Impeachment Legal Team’s Argument in Filing Seeking His Tax Returns https://t.co/dZai0sU0FN pic.twitter.com/5j7TCHK9gp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 15, 2020
564,273 Iraqis have emigrated in the past 5 years, most of them from the north and west. Many took the boats to Europe and were fleeing the ISIS war. It’s not as big as the refugee exodus in 05-07, but still a sizable number. https://t.co/b5YlZjK8JS— Liz Sly (@LizSly) February 15, 2020
Biden's advisers clearly believe that addressing the fallacies of Trump's affect on unemployment is a major part of winning an election against him. I think they're right. It's where many swing votes are: not wanting to jinx the low unemployment rate.
Wanted to make sure you saw this, @realDonaldTrump: “Trump’s First 3 Years Created 1.5 Million Fewer Jobs Than Obama’s Last 3.” https://t.co/KWoHe1d4ku
Amid turmoil in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the attorney general has also sent outside prosecutors to review other politically sensitive cases.
By Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman & Matt Apuzzo @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T.Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
While humanity squabbles badgers and coyotes are cementing an alliance https://t.co/26GmnwQV5L— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 14, 2020
The @AmerMedicalAssn has some tips for physician advocates lobbying their legislators: https://t.co/By0oFUvKO5 pic.twitter.com/9QQZ3D4eRf— Physicians Grassroots Network (@PhysGrassroots) February 14, 2020
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 14
[....] The thorough policies that were unveiled each week were developed by a large, talented, connected policy staff. If rival candidates felt sidelined (and many of them did) by the relentlessly positive press Warren seemed to receive from roughly April until October of last year, then they ought to have considered how impressive the human machine behind Warren seemed. Voters fall for candidates. Reporters fall for campaigns.
By Masha Gessen @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 12
By now, you may have heard that some queer people think that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a current contender for the Democratic Presidential nomination, is not gay enough. Unless you are immersed in this conversation with other queer people, you may have thought, “That’s ridiculous.” I am here to explain.
Scandinavian Airlines challenged the notion that Scandinavian = white.
A coordinated 4Chan attack followed the airline's ad, targeting not just the airline, but the company who made it.
Oh, here's the ad.
It's terrific.https://t.co/7VimjvuFhm by @alibreland @SAS @MotherJones
Despite Italy’s troubles with racism, African-American women are traveling to the country for love, and finding it.
By Tariro Mzezwa @ NYTimes.com/Style, Feb. 14
[....] In recent years, Italy has become known for widely publicized episodes of racism against African migrants or dark-skinned people perceived as migrants, and even racial abuse toward Italy’s own black soccer players. It may be surprising that there is a steady stream of black women who travel to Italy in search of amore.
Corporate communications is changing, because the wealthy see the effectiveness of Trumpian tactics.https://t.co/qTtSxq8qRP— NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) February 14, 2020
The jury found Avenatti guilty of extorting Nike and of defrauding his client in an effort to make millions of dollars.
By Kate Briquelet @ DailyBeast.com, Feb. 14
Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of extorting Nike, and of defrauding his client in a bid to reap millions from the sneaker giant—an extraordinary fall from grace for the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a civil case against President Donald Trump.
MS13 leader El Porkys was freed from custody in a violent attack which left three dead: https://t.co/znNeWFn1ey via @DiarioLaPrensa— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) February 14, 2020
Gangs in Honduras rarely exhibit this kind of all-out violence: https://t.co/kNegtt99Ug
Comments
Better spread than a Bloomberg rally for the elites!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:41pm
You art scene types, always there for the free eats (and wine, of course)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:09pm
interesting pre-emptive thread of tweets:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:38pm
He's gonna get in trouble if he keeps talking like that - he's acting as if he were white! Where's the resentment and grief? I don't buy it
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 4:42pm
When #OscarsSoWhite became a meme, 94% of voters were white and 77% were white males.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/02/02/oscars-academy-award-nominations-diversity/79645542/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:16pm
"Hollywood" really is part of a conspiracy?!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:26pm
From Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the Oscars
https://www.thedailybeast.com/chris-rock-and-steve-martin-roast-oscars-for-hiding-black-actors-and-female-directors?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 9:43pm
And
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hair-love-2020-oscars-matthew-a-cherry-crown-act_n_5e40b117c5b6f1f57f13a221
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 10:05pm
The Academy voted for globalism.
Next they need to change their name to the International Academy of Motion Picture Sciences.
Now where's that Star Trek translator?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:20pm
Still, plenty room on the dais for complaints
I wonder if Rocketman's happy or mad.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:41pm
Watching the whole show, that comes away as bullshit whining to me. As many of the presenters stressed the feminist issues and many of the men winning did as well! It was like consciousness raising time for the white men, kinder gentler, apologize for the patriarchy and your white privilege, thank the native americans for the land we're working on, all that kinda stuff. And the female filmmaker accepting her award for Learning to Skate in a Warzone (If You're A Girl) bested Hillary herself talking about how all the little girls of the world need to take that ramp no matter who's trying to stop ya!
Then there was this
I believe she got a standing ovation for being a woman. It was quite emotional. As was her acceptance speech, which was very touching and encouraging of women speaking out and demanding recognition for themselves as persons with something to say, whenever they feel the music, or some such.
Preceded by this, they gave the award, they didn't know who it was going to:
Furthermore, macho guys were not rewarded, they sat on their hands (i.e. Quentin). One might think River Phoenix getting the best actor reward would be triumphantly male, but instead he went on and on about respecting all other forms of life on earth, about stopping abusing all kinds of people and things for one's own good, including a riff about how we rip baby cows from their mothers and eat them, ignore the pain and grief we've caused and have the nerve to put mother cow's milk in our coffee and cereal....
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:28am
PLUS, it was two Korean women who accepted the best picture award, I presume they were the producers? The men didn't talk. The one who spoke English treated the director like she was patting him on the head for a job well done, favorite son.
(Not to mention the best picture award was given by Jane Fonda, a woman, alone, not two men as I recall as typical.)
The whole best picture award was really an amazing scene to watch, quite the show in itself. Here's the video, it is really worth a watch. There's quite a bit of hysterical joy at the announcement from the audience, I think the members were sort of shocked and extremely pleased that the vote had ended up that way, that they finally broke through the American thing. The second woman accepting got it "I think something historic has happened":
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:53am
Vox couldn't resist the continued diversity complaints despite factoids like:
Not a fan of The Irishman, and when I watched Parasite within minutes felt impressed how fresh it felt (no traditional say gangster fare like Old Boy or schtick like Crazy Rich Asians)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:22am
I note that among many other globalist-oriented awards and speeches, in categories like Best Picture and Best Director, the Best Documentary award was also globalist, backed by a globalist former president:
Also see Barack and Michelle Obama React to Their Netflix Doc Winning a 2020 Oscar
@ Entertainment Tonight By 7:23 PM PST, February 9, 2020
"Hollywood" really is the enemy of Bannonism.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 11:44pm
On the winner in the other documentary category:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:03am
Heartbreaking.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:29am
Must admit it did come to mind watching the big shew: presenting the ultimate of the female as an aesthetic adornment meant to give pleasure. I don't think anything wrong of it, as I adored playing with my Barbie doll. But this shew plays up separate gender roles bigly and most very much are glad to play that part as well: men in black because they're too busy running the world, women as glorious butterflies to make it all worthwhile. That's why we watch, that's why the red carpet. Don't like it, don't get on it, don't take that freebie acres-of-silk gown with sequins and the diamonds from the jeweler to go with
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:48pm
From UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report
https://www.lamag.com/culturefiles/oscars-diversity/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:34am
In a Post-‘Parasite’ World, What Happens Next?
Can the film’s big Oscar win change Hollywood, or will things go back to business as usual?
by Kyle Buchanan @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:42pm
Parasite *is* business as usual, much as Brokeback Mountain, Avatar and Gandhi, and Sex, Lies & Videotape were business as usual - Hollywood sometimes cheers the outliers, sometimes backs the mundane. I'd look up Slumdog Millionaire, but doesn't matter - it either grabbed their interest or didn't, the M.O. stays much the same. Meanwhile, superhero franchises have largely taken over the industry, which largely worries me.Netflix and HBO are becoming as predictable as the studio system as well.
But perhaps we should put Hollywood on a diet and quota system, for our own good...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/16/2020 - 5:31am