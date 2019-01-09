Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The $50 billion MTA capital plan, which must be voted on in a month, is being drafted in total secrecy, contrary to practice. https://t.co/jU8c9YhDEw— The Beat (@TheBeatMI) August 29, 2019
I think folks could use a jolt of optimism. So many of my followers are actively working to defend democracy! Would some of you please post responses sharing what you're doing and and suggest actions others can take? I know you just did this recently, but it's never too much!— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 16, 2020
Headline should be "DNC made Iowa a sacrificial lamb"?
By Isaac Stanley-Becker from Des Moines @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 15
[....] By the end of the week, an effort was underway to place blame squarely on the state party [....]
House Uses Trump Impeachment Legal Team’s Argument in Filing Seeking His Tax Returns https://t.co/dZai0sU0FN pic.twitter.com/5j7TCHK9gp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 15, 2020
564,273 Iraqis have emigrated in the past 5 years, most of them from the north and west. Many took the boats to Europe and were fleeing the ISIS war. It’s not as big as the refugee exodus in 05-07, but still a sizable number. https://t.co/b5YlZjK8JS— Liz Sly (@LizSly) February 15, 2020
Biden's advisers clearly believe that addressing the fallacies of Trump's affect on unemployment is a major part of winning an election against him. I think they're right. It's where many swing votes are: not wanting to jinx the low unemployment rate.
Wanted to make sure you saw this, @realDonaldTrump: “Trump’s First 3 Years Created 1.5 Million Fewer Jobs Than Obama’s Last 3.” https://t.co/KWoHe1d4ku
Amid turmoil in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the attorney general has also sent outside prosecutors to review other politically sensitive cases.
By Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman & Matt Apuzzo @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T.Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
While humanity squabbles badgers and coyotes are cementing an alliance https://t.co/26GmnwQV5L— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 14, 2020
The @AmerMedicalAssn has some tips for physician advocates lobbying their legislators: https://t.co/By0oFUvKO5 pic.twitter.com/9QQZ3D4eRf— Physicians Grassroots Network (@PhysGrassroots) February 14, 2020
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 14
[....] The thorough policies that were unveiled each week were developed by a large, talented, connected policy staff. If rival candidates felt sidelined (and many of them did) by the relentlessly positive press Warren seemed to receive from roughly April until October of last year, then they ought to have considered how impressive the human machine behind Warren seemed. Voters fall for candidates. Reporters fall for campaigns.
By Masha Gessen @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 12
By now, you may have heard that some queer people think that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a current contender for the Democratic Presidential nomination, is not gay enough. Unless you are immersed in this conversation with other queer people, you may have thought, “That’s ridiculous.” I am here to explain.
Scandinavian Airlines challenged the notion that Scandinavian = white.
A coordinated 4Chan attack followed the airline's ad, targeting not just the airline, but the company who made it.
Oh, here's the ad.
It's terrific.https://t.co/7VimjvuFhm by @alibreland @SAS @MotherJones
Despite Italy’s troubles with racism, African-American women are traveling to the country for love, and finding it.
By Tariro Mzezwa @ NYTimes.com/Style, Feb. 14
[....] In recent years, Italy has become known for widely publicized episodes of racism against African migrants or dark-skinned people perceived as migrants, and even racial abuse toward Italy’s own black soccer players. It may be surprising that there is a steady stream of black women who travel to Italy in search of amore.
Corporate communications is changing, because the wealthy see the effectiveness of Trumpian tactics.https://t.co/qTtSxq8qRP— NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) February 14, 2020
The jury found Avenatti guilty of extorting Nike and of defrauding his client in an effort to make millions of dollars.
By Kate Briquelet @ DailyBeast.com, Feb. 14
Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of extorting Nike, and of defrauding his client in a bid to reap millions from the sneaker giant—an extraordinary fall from grace for the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a civil case against President Donald Trump.
MS13 leader El Porkys was freed from custody in a violent attack which left three dead: https://t.co/znNeWFn1ey via @DiarioLaPrensa— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) February 14, 2020
Gangs in Honduras rarely exhibit this kind of all-out violence: https://t.co/kNegtt99Ug
Comments
Crown Heights tribal hatreds will never cease:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/01/2019 - 2:11pm
Is Everyone Who Opposes a New School Zoning Plan in Brooklyn Racist?
"Controlled choice" is supposed to fix inequality in New York public schools. It might make everything worse.
By Matt Welch @ Reason.com | 9.17.2019 7:00 AM
Related but a much longer, bigger picture, and as always, excellent piece of work by George Packer:
When the Culture War Comes for the Kids
Caught between a brutal meritocracy and a radical new progressivism, a parent tries to do right by his children while navigating New York City’s schools.
By George Packer for The Atlantic, October 2019 issue
If you don't have time to read all of Packer's article, I recommend checking out the last third of it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 7:53am
DeBlasio: all hat, no cattle:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/18/2019 - 1:42pm
If this is not an example of some people skimming payola, I'd be shocked:
Because after 30+ years in this town,and comparing it to the Midwestern town I lived in til age 29, and what taxpayers got there for their money, I've come to expect premium prices for the worst work as standard modus operandi. Including double-length contracts, so workers can collect lots of extra hours of union wages at slowdown level of activity. (Donut breaks every hour.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 11:42pm
Hyperloopy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:21pm
While DeBlasio's sweetie Chirlaine continues to do a heckuva job with her $850 million plus mental health program (What a wonderful value, Chirlaine! Why do I think of Ivanka when I see you?) and everyone who is anyone in mental health just dying to work in her corps:
Also see Randy Santos is accused of going on a murderous rampage, killing four homeless men, after years of erratic behavior.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 7:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 6:58am
But would we have nice things if we could? Would we go for an ethical Facebook (MySpace?)? Would we pay for a better NY metro? Would we make the sacrifices that good healthcare systems require to deliver? Or are we stuck with our own counterintuitive preferences?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 4:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 1:06am
Huh, possible corruption in the Construction Fraud Tax Force, who'd thunk it? What a surprise!
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:43pm
Because we spend tax dollars on teaching Hasidic cult kids how to read the Torah and collect welfare for large families and little else:
Why do we do that instead of demanding that if they get tax dollars, they are also taught the three R's + basic science? We do that because their rebbes deliver block votes to the candidates who make sure the yeshivas get tax dollars. The rebbes can do that because: the flock is not educated to be able to vote independently using their own mind.
Don't get me wrong: we have freedom to be stupid in this country and I will defend it. I just don't like paying for this personal choice. You are free to be stupid and uneducated, but you have to pay for it yourself!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 8:53pm