Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Yes @BernieSanders would make a fine president, but these people who say they support him are jerks. Big time.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 8, 2020
The "swarm": How some Sanders loyalists attack online dissent. https://t.co/6xUy19qii5
House Uses Trump Impeachment Legal Team’s Argument in Filing Seeking His Tax Returns https://t.co/dZai0sU0FN pic.twitter.com/5j7TCHK9gp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 15, 2020
564,273 Iraqis have emigrated in the past 5 years, most of them from the north and west. Many took the boats to Europe and were fleeing the ISIS war. It’s not as big as the refugee exodus in 05-07, but still a sizable number. https://t.co/b5YlZjK8JS— Liz Sly (@LizSly) February 15, 2020
Biden's advisers clearly believe that addressing the fallacies of Trump's affect on unemployment is a major part of winning an election against him. I think they're right. It's where many swing votes are: not wanting to jinx the low unemployment rate.
Wanted to make sure you saw this, @realDonaldTrump: “Trump’s First 3 Years Created 1.5 Million Fewer Jobs Than Obama’s Last 3.” https://t.co/KWoHe1d4ku
Amid turmoil in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the attorney general has also sent outside prosecutors to review other politically sensitive cases.
By Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman & Matt Apuzzo @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T.Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
While humanity squabbles badgers and coyotes are cementing an alliance https://t.co/26GmnwQV5L— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 14, 2020
The @AmerMedicalAssn has some tips for physician advocates lobbying their legislators: https://t.co/By0oFUvKO5 pic.twitter.com/9QQZ3D4eRf— Physicians Grassroots Network (@PhysGrassroots) February 14, 2020
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 14
[....] The thorough policies that were unveiled each week were developed by a large, talented, connected policy staff. If rival candidates felt sidelined (and many of them did) by the relentlessly positive press Warren seemed to receive from roughly April until October of last year, then they ought to have considered how impressive the human machine behind Warren seemed. Voters fall for candidates. Reporters fall for campaigns.
By Masha Gessen @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 12
By now, you may have heard that some queer people think that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a current contender for the Democratic Presidential nomination, is not gay enough. Unless you are immersed in this conversation with other queer people, you may have thought, “That’s ridiculous.” I am here to explain.
Scandinavian Airlines challenged the notion that Scandinavian = white.
A coordinated 4Chan attack followed the airline's ad, targeting not just the airline, but the company who made it.
Oh, here's the ad.
It's terrific.https://t.co/7VimjvuFhm by @alibreland @SAS @MotherJones
Despite Italy’s troubles with racism, African-American women are traveling to the country for love, and finding it.
By Tariro Mzezwa @ NYTimes.com/Style, Feb. 14
[....] In recent years, Italy has become known for widely publicized episodes of racism against African migrants or dark-skinned people perceived as migrants, and even racial abuse toward Italy’s own black soccer players. It may be surprising that there is a steady stream of black women who travel to Italy in search of amore.
Corporate communications is changing, because the wealthy see the effectiveness of Trumpian tactics.https://t.co/qTtSxq8qRP— NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) February 14, 2020
The jury found Avenatti guilty of extorting Nike and of defrauding his client in an effort to make millions of dollars.
By Kate Briquelet @ DailyBeast.com, Feb. 14
Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of extorting Nike, and of defrauding his client in a bid to reap millions from the sneaker giant—an extraordinary fall from grace for the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a civil case against President Donald Trump.
MS13 leader El Porkys was freed from custody in a violent attack which left three dead: https://t.co/znNeWFn1ey via @DiarioLaPrensa— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) February 14, 2020
Gangs in Honduras rarely exhibit this kind of all-out violence: https://t.co/kNegtt99Ug
Last year, the Tehran stock market was the best performing equity market on earth, more than doubling in dollar terms.https://t.co/rVXNUdtzON— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) February 14, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Can't vouch for this guy's judgment about a "significant proportion" but I the childish attack he's retweeted is real, verified, by a published author Climate
@NewRepublic. Sr Fellow @DataProgress. A Planet To Win @VersoBooks, We Own The Future @thenewpress & one soon @BoldTypeBooks. More @theintercept
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 2:52am
Comey: Trump's swarm is bigger
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/james-comey-as-usual-trump-calle...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 4:47am
Is it just his supporters?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 12:55pm
Great logical arguments, clear this is someone with scientific mind! He's thought of things I haven't. Like: Bernie's not been that great at being a Senator, even, good at bloviating part. Comes to mind: why didn't any governors run this time? Call me picky, I like to hire someone with experience doing the stuff they are looking to do. He was a mayor in the 80's, at least there's that.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:02pm
Reneges on health records
"I've released as much as anyone. It never ends."
Indeed - Hillary had Parkinson's and brain damage rumors follow her for a half a year or intensely (dolluos before then). 4 years later she should be dead 10x over. But then, she just had dehydration and pneumonia, and was 10 years younger.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e415519c5b6f1f57f158f7d
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:10am
And Joe? Also too old.
Didn't we see this coming?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e409b61c5b6bb0ffc13483e
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 1:30pm
Interesting that Dr. Jill seems to be doing a Hillary on Mayor Pete. Not the health thing, the conspiracy thing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:46pm
Not that anyone cares what she thinks anymore. It's more like who is on the same bandwagon?
Edit to add: I can imagine some thinking: look the evil Netanyahu doing it too, whatever it is.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:53pm
Though I don't think of civility as a mere "fetish", point taken that both sides do do it now. The essential problem is similar, though, to two children complaining to mom that "he started it":
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:11pm
Cuz I can just turn the channel or off switch for one of them?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:19pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 6:07pm