The jury found Avenatti guilty of extorting Nike and of defrauding his client in an effort to make millions of dollars.

By Kate Briquelet @ DailyBeast.com, Feb. 14

Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of extorting Nike, and of defrauding his client in a bid to reap millions from the sneaker giant—an extraordinary fall from grace for the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a civil case against President Donald Trump.

There was no trace of Avenatti’s trademark cockiness as he stared straight ahead at the jury box in Manhattan Federal Court, seeming to steel himself for bad news as the verdict was read.

The jury found Avenatti guilty on all three counts: extortion, wire fraud, and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort. He faces more than 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 17 [....]

[....] His lawyers said he would appeal. Avenatti still faces two other pending criminal cases in New York and California, in which he’s charged with stealing money from several of his clients—including Daniels, who claims he swiped $300,000 from her book advance [....]