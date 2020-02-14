Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Andrew Cuomo, admittedly, is no Mario Cuomo, so the fact that his father would rise from the grave and strangle in him his crib before seeing him patch his budget hole by ripping skin off Medicaid, should not distract us from the all out assault being waged on the front line medical care delivery system that since the ACA mandated expansions, has come to be seen as the CADILLAC plan for working class Americans.
Of some interest, then, are the travails set forth in the terrifying article from a NY Times editorial board member detailing the interactions with the new "managed care" version of Medicaid.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/01/opinion/alzheimers-long-term-care.htm...
Medicare for all will obviate all this be replacing the joint state/federal Medicaid program in its entirety.
Spoiler Alert: Like many who are reading this, I had some experience in the prior century with an elderly parent transitioning into a Medicaid funded stay in a nursing home, and, boy howdy, one thing that never loomed was an actuarial dimension!
Medicaid nationwide is famously the largest single item on most states' budgets, and it is the burden of long term care costs (subsumable under M4A like all the state burden sharing costs,) currently Medicaid's only, that will shift to an entity that can print money by contrast with States that are mandated to balance the budget!.
Wherefore, Andy (you poor pastel imitation of your father), feel the Bern, motherfucker!
When M4A critics bleat about the cost of converting to single payer, they manifest remarkable complacency vis a vis the costs of continuing as we are.
One cost is Andrew Cuomo pocketing 2 and 1/2 Billion dollars of budget relief.
by jollyroger on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 7:02pm
There is major major delusion in this country about Medicaid. Everyone uses it like we have a socialized nursing home network in this country but won't admit to it that that is what they are doing. Everyone does it because when they reach middle age they look into long-term care health insurance for their old age and find that it is prohibitively expensive and they might not even be accepted to buy it because they already have chronic health issues like high blood pressure or some such.
Most of the country's cost of Medicaid is not poor people's medical coverage, but nursing home coverage for elderly with Medicare who have been made artificially poor by "spend down" tactics so that their family does not have to spend down every cent first when they go into a nursing home.
Hello millennials: the "nursing home" for your elderly parents is not covered by their Medicare.
Medicare only covers up to 20 days per annum in such a facility under the following stringent requirements
ONLY IF:
1) you have spent at least 2 midnights as a inpatient in a hospital for a procedure or acute incident and need more healing and/or rehab afterwards; if your doctor(s) did not formally admit you, but keep you in the hospital "on observation", you're out of luck.
2) There is a chance of improvement. If after a couple days in a nursing home after the hospital, they say you cannot improve from their services, you pay the bill, Medicare does not.
[Related aside: Just so happens Congress not that long ago changed Medicare policy so that it covered hospice services 100% under Part A. Clearly they did this because they want your parents who cannot improve to go into hospice (at home hospice service is an included choice) and stop accessing expensive recurrent hospitalizations not to mention to stop going to nursing homes after they spend down their estate so they can get Medicaid coverage.]
Hello again millennials, specifically the ones expecting to inherit their parents house after they die in a nursing home, under the impression that one can keep one's primary abode after going into a nursing home on Medicaid, after "spend down" and/or hiding of assets. Check with your state. Of late, many have enacted laws enabling them to "clawback" the house and all remaining property from the estate to repay the state for the Medicaid funds expended on the nursing home.
This is because of the problem that Jolly is drawing attention to. States are drowning under the cost.
Bernie's "plan" is not addressing this particular problem though, not that I have seen. It's only about including the under 65 population in what over 65 gets, all equal. If it was, the cost estimates would not be palatable. We would rather be in denial about how we are using Medicaid and let the states deal with the massive cost. So they are starting to contra houses and sell them for the taxpayers benefit!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:36am
I got super lucky,got both my parents into assisted living insurance plan back in the short period before insurance companies realized it was a bad deal. One used the hell out of it, the other not, but yeah, $7k-$8k per month adds up over the years, and I'm sure it'll be much worse by my time unless miraculously robots bring the costs down.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 1:08am