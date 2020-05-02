Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I started to post updates concerning this on my last Romney thread on his "Excommunication" from conservative land. But now I think it deserves a new thread. Link is to NYTimes' entry on this at its live coverage of the impeachment vote. Because as Peter Baker sez:
As has been pointed out, Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 5, 2020
Biden's advisers clearly believe that addressing the fallacies of Trump's affect on unemployment is a major part of winning an election against him. I think they're right. It's where many swing votes are: not wanting to jinx the low unemployment rate.
Wanted to make sure you saw this, @realDonaldTrump: “Trump’s First 3 Years Created 1.5 Million Fewer Jobs Than Obama’s Last 3.” https://t.co/KWoHe1d4ku
Amid turmoil in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the attorney general has also sent outside prosecutors to review other politically sensitive cases.
By Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman & Matt Apuzzo @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 14
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T.Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
While humanity squabbles badgers and coyotes are cementing an alliance https://t.co/26GmnwQV5L— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 14, 2020
The @AmerMedicalAssn has some tips for physician advocates lobbying their legislators: https://t.co/By0oFUvKO5 pic.twitter.com/9QQZ3D4eRf— Physicians Grassroots Network (@PhysGrassroots) February 14, 2020
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 14
[....] The thorough policies that were unveiled each week were developed by a large, talented, connected policy staff. If rival candidates felt sidelined (and many of them did) by the relentlessly positive press Warren seemed to receive from roughly April until October of last year, then they ought to have considered how impressive the human machine behind Warren seemed. Voters fall for candidates. Reporters fall for campaigns.
By Masha Gessen @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 12
By now, you may have heard that some queer people think that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a current contender for the Democratic Presidential nomination, is not gay enough. Unless you are immersed in this conversation with other queer people, you may have thought, “That’s ridiculous.” I am here to explain.
Scandinavian Airlines challenged the notion that Scandinavian = white.
A coordinated 4Chan attack followed the airline's ad, targeting not just the airline, but the company who made it.
Oh, here's the ad.
It's terrific.https://t.co/7VimjvuFhm by @alibreland @SAS @MotherJones
Despite Italy’s troubles with racism, African-American women are traveling to the country for love, and finding it.
By Tariro Mzezwa @ NYTimes.com/Style, Feb. 14
[....] In recent years, Italy has become known for widely publicized episodes of racism against African migrants or dark-skinned people perceived as migrants, and even racial abuse toward Italy’s own black soccer players. It may be surprising that there is a steady stream of black women who travel to Italy in search of amore.
Corporate communications is changing, because the wealthy see the effectiveness of Trumpian tactics.https://t.co/qTtSxq8qRP— NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) February 14, 2020
The jury found Avenatti guilty of extorting Nike and of defrauding his client in an effort to make millions of dollars.
By Kate Briquelet @ DailyBeast.com, Feb. 14
Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of extorting Nike, and of defrauding his client in a bid to reap millions from the sneaker giant—an extraordinary fall from grace for the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a civil case against President Donald Trump.
MS13 leader El Porkys was freed from custody in a violent attack which left three dead: https://t.co/znNeWFn1ey via @DiarioLaPrensa— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) February 14, 2020
Gangs in Honduras rarely exhibit this kind of all-out violence: https://t.co/kNegtt99Ug
Last year, the Tehran stock market was the best performing equity market on earth, more than doubling in dollar terms.https://t.co/rVXNUdtzON— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) February 14, 2020
“We know many of the same people in NY,” he wrote. “Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.”
Mike Bloomberg, in response to Trump's "day of paranoid raving".
“The Department of Homeland security is exploding a mountain on O’odham land and UNESCO biosphere reserve to build Trump’s wall. Draining precious groundwater, bulldozing ancient saguaros and plowing over burial grounds isn’t enough,” he wrote. “Now they’re literally dynamiting a mountain in protected wilderness lands.”
“Nothing is sacred to them, no amount of destruction too grand,” he went on to say. “We’re living a nightmare down here in the borderlands.”
The Hill has the video up of his remarks:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:22pm
He talked to The Atlantic about his decision. I find that appropriate as they've been covering the American polity since 1857:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:30pm
Ben Wittes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:37pm
Nate Silver retweeted, so I look:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:42pm
he also just retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:02pm
this guy is amazing, he has a quote from the ancients for nearly every news occasion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:10pm
The judgment of history in a few decades will decide Trump is guilty and that Romney was among the few, likely the only republican senator with the honor and integrity to say so. I"m not really surprised or only mildly so. To pat myself on the back, I made this point several times in 2012 when I defended Romney against many of the stupid and unfair attacks against him.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 3:28pm
Gayle Collins mentioned Mitt's dog on the car roof in like 25 op-eds that year - should've lost her journalism credentials for that.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:32pm
Would the nation, the world and the future be better off if Romney won in 2012? Not criticizing Obama, but 8 years of Romney would beat 4 more of Obama followed by 4, or likely 8, years of Trump.
Romney, "the last honest Republican in America?"
by NCD on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:35pm
Hard to imagine him picking Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 4:57pm
Possible supreme picks have always been my priority in voting for prez, it's the most important thing the prez does, as we are stuck with it for a lifetime.
Comes to mind, tho: but that was when I was looking at a lifetime ahead of me. Now I'm not. I'm not as honorable, more selfish than, Mitt, I guess.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:13pm
Well I disagree with almost all of Romney's policy positions. But he's a good and honorable man who takes his responsibilities seriously. What a contrast to what we have now.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:25pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:33pm
sports fans admiring:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 6:53pm
Too funny, Red State jumping in on the Romney hunt
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:01pm
Even more absurd. The wingers are really really frustrated:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 7:03pm
GOP backed Biden on Burisma back then.
How times change.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/old-letter-proves-gop-senators-echo...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:25am
The Mitt Effect?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 11:05pm
Luntz to Geatz: looking to make yourself the minority party in the Senate?
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 4:28pm
sound and fury signifying nothing real:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:14pm
Probably had an assistant do this for him, but so what. Clearly not writhing in misery because of bucking party solidarity:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:03am