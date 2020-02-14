Andrew Cuomo, admittedly, is no Mario Cuomo, so the fact that his father would rise from the grave and strangle in him his crib before seeing him patch his budget hole by ripping skin off Medicaid, should not distract us from the all out assault being waged on the front line medical care delivery system that since the ACA mandated expansions, has come to be seen as the CADILLAC plan for working class Americans.

Of some interest, then, are the travails set forth in the terrifying article from a NY Times editorial board member detailing the interactions with the new "managed care" version of Medicaid.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/01/opinion/alzheimers-long-term-care.htm...

Medicare for all will obviate all this be replacing the joint state/federal Medicaid program in its entirety.

Spoiler Alert: Like many who are reading this, I had some experience in the prior century with an elderly parent transitioning into a Medicaid funded stay in a nursing home, and, boy howdy, one thing that never loomed was an actuarial dimension!

Medicaid nationwide is famously the largest single item on most states' budgets, and it is the burden of long term care costs (subsumable under M4A like all the state burden sharing costs,) currently Medicaid's only, that will shift to an entity that can print money by contrast with States that are mandated to balance the budget!.

Wherefore, Andy (you poor pastel imitation of your father), feel the Bern, motherfucker!