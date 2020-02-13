    What would Tony Soprano do?

    By artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 2:50pm |

    Legal types get all het up by run-of-the-mill art-of-the-deal:

    Holy cow! He appears to be engaging in another quid pro quo right before our eyes. I don't know what to say but HOLY COW! NY must drop its lawsuits against him if New Yorkers want Global Entry status? HOLY COW!!! HOLY COW!!! https://t.co/4NPUgc9LNt

    — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020

    i see Shaub is still yelling after a long string of tweets, wondering if anyone hears him.

    He was director of Office of Government Ethics 2013-2017.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 3:04pm

    Shaub pinned this to the top of his page:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:39pm

    Yeah, I'm scared too....we're all scared.


    by jollyroger on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 8:19pm

    This is not just Trump, it is about his maintained support. 


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 10:07pm

    Bi-partisan Bernie tweeted video 5 hrs. ago assuring that everything crucial is just fine:

    Today the Senate voted, 55-45, to stop a war with Iran.

    The Constitution made sure Congress could vote to block a president from taking our country into needless conflicts.

    We cannot allow Trump to send working-class kids to fight and die in another endless war. pic.twitter.com/ffLmiiLheN

    — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 13, 2020

    (Here's the NYTimes on same,  5:46 pm:  In Bipartisan Bid to Restrain Trump, Senate Passes Iran War Powers ResolutionSome Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in voting to curtail President Trump’s ability to wage war with Iran, weeks after a drone strike killed a top Iranian general.)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 10:17pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 12:32am

    Hillary was already heckling The Donald on Tuesday:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 12:49am

    The NY Atty. Gen. to Trump:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 5:52pm

    P.S. It's a great answer! Especially the nice little jab thrown at Trump lapdog Barr as well: BTW, I file the lawsuits, not the Governor.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 5:55pm

