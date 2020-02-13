Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Legal types get all het up by run-of-the-mill art-of-the-deal:
Holy cow! He appears to be engaging in another quid pro quo right before our eyes. I don't know what to say but HOLY COW! NY must drop its lawsuits against him if New Yorkers want Global Entry status? HOLY COW!!! HOLY COW!!! https://t.co/4NPUgc9LNt— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 14
[....] The thorough policies that were unveiled each week were developed by a large, talented, connected policy staff. If rival candidates felt sidelined (and many of them did) by the relentlessly positive press Warren seemed to receive from roughly April until October of last year, then they ought to have considered how impressive the human machine behind Warren seemed. Voters fall for candidates. Reporters fall for campaigns.
By Masha Gessen @ NewYorker.com, Feb. 12
By now, you may have heard that some queer people think that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a current contender for the Democratic Presidential nomination, is not gay enough. Unless you are immersed in this conversation with other queer people, you may have thought, “That’s ridiculous.” I am here to explain.
Scandinavian Airlines challenged the notion that Scandinavian = white.
A coordinated 4Chan attack followed the airline's ad, targeting not just the airline, but the company who made it.
Oh, here's the ad.
It's terrific.https://t.co/7VimjvuFhm by @alibreland @SAS @MotherJones
Despite Italy’s troubles with racism, African-American women are traveling to the country for love, and finding it.
By Tariro Mzezwa @ NYTimes.com/Style, Feb. 14
[....] In recent years, Italy has become known for widely publicized episodes of racism against African migrants or dark-skinned people perceived as migrants, and even racial abuse toward Italy’s own black soccer players. It may be surprising that there is a steady stream of black women who travel to Italy in search of amore.
Corporate communications is changing, because the wealthy see the effectiveness of Trumpian tactics.https://t.co/qTtSxq8qRP— NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) February 14, 2020
The jury found Avenatti guilty of extorting Nike and of defrauding his client in an effort to make millions of dollars.
By Kate Briquelet @ DailyBeast.com, Feb. 14
Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of extorting Nike, and of defrauding his client in a bid to reap millions from the sneaker giant—an extraordinary fall from grace for the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a civil case against President Donald Trump.
MS13 leader El Porkys was freed from custody in a violent attack which left three dead: https://t.co/znNeWFn1ey via @DiarioLaPrensa— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) February 14, 2020
Gangs in Honduras rarely exhibit this kind of all-out violence: https://t.co/kNegtt99Ug
Last year, the Tehran stock market was the best performing equity market on earth, more than doubling in dollar terms.https://t.co/rVXNUdtzON— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) February 14, 2020
“We know many of the same people in NY,” he wrote. “Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.”
Mike Bloomberg, in response to Trump's "day of paranoid raving".
“The Department of Homeland security is exploding a mountain on O’odham land and UNESCO biosphere reserve to build Trump’s wall. Draining precious groundwater, bulldozing ancient saguaros and plowing over burial grounds isn’t enough,” he wrote. “Now they’re literally dynamiting a mountain in protected wilderness lands.”
“Nothing is sacred to them, no amount of destruction too grand,” he went on to say. “We’re living a nightmare down here in the borderlands.”
After a decades-long obsession with high heels, @morningmika explains why she has decided to spike the spikes and stamp out the pointy toe. Who is with her?!https://t.co/oqoPuuvjM2— Know Your Value (@MikaKYV365) February 13, 2020
Andrew Yang Fuels Speculation About Running For New York City Mayor | Michael Dresdale for @CityJournal https://t.co/4JreRXfLYH— Brandon Fuller (@fuller_brandon) February 13, 2020
So, this is YUGE -- Huawei, RICO, Iran, DPRK.— John Schindler (@20committee) February 13, 2020
ChiComs are not gonna like this one bit.
Good.https://t.co/km4k68Gbcy
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
i see Shaub is still yelling after a long string of tweets, wondering if anyone hears him.
He was director of Office of Government Ethics 2013-2017.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 3:04pm
Shaub pinned this to the top of his page:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:39pm
Yeah, I'm scared too....we're all scared.
by jollyroger on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 8:19pm
This is not just Trump, it is about his maintained support.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 10:07pm
Bi-partisan Bernie tweeted video 5 hrs. ago assuring that everything crucial is just fine:
(Here's the NYTimes on same, 5:46 pm: In Bipartisan Bid to Restrain Trump, Senate Passes Iran War Powers Resolution; Some Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in voting to curtail President Trump’s ability to wage war with Iran, weeks after a drone strike killed a top Iranian general.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 12:32am
Hillary was already heckling The Donald on Tuesday:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 12:49am
The NY Atty. Gen. to Trump:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 5:52pm
P.S. It's a great answer! Especially the nice little jab thrown at Trump lapdog Barr as well: BTW, I file the lawsuits, not the Governor.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 5:55pm