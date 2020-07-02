Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
James Carville spitting fire: "Here’s another stupid thing: Dem talking about free college tuition.... people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit." https://t.co/uJqgcMHtH2— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2020
“We know many of the same people in NY,” he wrote. “Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.”
Mike Bloomberg, in response to Trump's "day of paranoid raving".
“The Department of Homeland security is exploding a mountain on O’odham land and UNESCO biosphere reserve to build Trump’s wall. Draining precious groundwater, bulldozing ancient saguaros and plowing over burial grounds isn’t enough,” he wrote. “Now they’re literally dynamiting a mountain in protected wilderness lands.”
“Nothing is sacred to them, no amount of destruction too grand,” he went on to say. “We’re living a nightmare down here in the borderlands.”
Andrew Yang Fuels Speculation About Running For New York City Mayor | Michael Dresdale for @CityJournal https://t.co/4JreRXfLYH— Brandon Fuller (@fuller_brandon) February 13, 2020
I actually know the story of why Bernie Sanders called himself a democratic socialist because I used to work with his former speechwriter. Basically, Sanders just wanted an independent label. He's not attached to it and rarely brings it up himself. https://t.co/tKaKsiaBNq— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 13, 2020
“I barely knew Bill Barr. He wasn’t up for the job. When I fired him he begged to stay like a dog. He was a volunteer. Coffee boy.” https://t.co/UljecGgqub— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 13, 2020
McClatchy, which operates 30 newsrooms in 14 states, including the Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer, and Kansas City Star, has filed for bankruptcy: https://t.co/QxfzNR6SQS— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) February 13, 2020
...at a Drew University event...Wednesday night. Over a 75-minute speech and question-and-answer session, Kelly laid out, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings with Trump’s words and actions regarding North Korea, illegal immigration, military discipline, Ukraine, and the news media....
On Eddie Gallagher: “The idea that the commander-in-chief intervened there, in my opinion, was exactly the wrong thing to do,” Kelly said. “Had I been there, I think I could have prevented it.” https://t.co/sSB8w0MuaX
Here is the FULL BACKSTORY on how Bloomberg's massive meme campaign came together https://t.co/SYB2Ubd2ds— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 13, 2020
And: New research from @krchhabra reminds us that surprise bills remain common. His paper looked at elective surgeries and found that 20% of patients with in-network surgeons and hospitals still got stuck with an out-of-network bill. https://t.co/Gwd9wg8sKW
“That investigation has led to charges against 13 people and a dozen convictions and revealed that UAW leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, shook down union contractors and schemed with auto executives.” https://t.co/x4n47sT36e— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 12, 2020
How to believe a low-margin office rental play is really a high-tech Software-as-a-Service venture
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 9:55pm
Carville is a belligerent and aggressive partisan. I like that about him, the way he takes the fight right to the republicans. But I never forget who he is. He made these same arguments in the 08 primary when he supported Hillary. Who knows, Hillary might have won if she was the nominee, but she wasn't. She didn't win the primary and Obama did win the general. He made these arguments in 16 and Hillary didn't win. His track record making predictions isn't all that great.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:09pm
Obama won and he pulled up all the grassroots organizations and focused on getting Obama re-elected. We got whacked in 2010 & 2014 Senate midterms and lost 2 more in 2018 while rolling the House. Here's the Senate picture for 2020 - dream how we pick up more than 1 of those red States (while not losing Alabama). We got hammered in healthcare in 2010 and ever since, but what's our big policy play for 2020? "Medicare 4 All"!!! Smart, guys. By 2052 they'll be ours, I can feel it coming.
Your Bayesian calculation the other day was spot on - a high percentage of a small minority is still much less than a decent percentage of a large majority.And that same logic applies here - in this case, the # of low-population states is that majority, the Holy Grail, while our GOTV focuses on the minorities in highly populated states that don't elect any more Senators.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:57pm
Another version of the majority meme:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:39pm
more along the lines of People experience life as individuals not groups.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:14pm
We're playing checkers, they're playing smashball.
(yeah, Weinstein may be "Democrat" but it's how the GOP functions)
https://digbysblog.net/2020/02/defeating-bullies-lessons-from-fighting-w...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 11:41pm
Steyer: how to beat Trump?
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/tom-steyer-democrati...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 6:44am
Yeah, how to beat Trump is a good and important question. But I've seen no evidence anyone knows the answer. If we had that answer Carter would have won a second term, Mondale and Dukakis would have won, Gore and Kerry would have won. All of them were establishment picks to one degree or another. All of them were considered the safe choice. I'm not saying we should take a chance on a left candidate instead of the moderate. I'm saying no one really knows.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 3:38pm
Clinton won 1st time because of Perot, maybe 2nd time as well (he got roughly same as Dole + Perot, but on an electoral basis may have been the clincher). Republicans have been using some similar tricks for a while now - would think we could counter, but we're slow learners. Shady stuff in Ohio for Kerry, shady in FL for Gore, shady in PA, MI, WI and MN for Hillary. But these aren't the tiny states choosing the Senate. I dunno what the message is, but pretty sure "white people don't count" isn't it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 4:32pm
Well here you go. Thank god for Carville, he's figured it out. I was so wrong when I said no one knows how to beat Trump. Carville know not only how to win over 400 electoral votes but 55 votes in the senate. I'd like to introduce to you, the next president of the United States, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).
by ocean-kat on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 8:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 1:08am
FWIW, it appears Bloomberg and Bloomberg's advisors believe in doing just the opposite of that:
I have a small suspicion that he might be doing that, spending all that money on Trump character attacks allover the place, so that the other candidates don't have to? But I could absolutely be wrong about that. Why? Cause Bloomberg is egotisical in a much different way than Trump, he likes to prove that he is an excellent manager who can solve any problem, that's what he gets off on. The real stable genius thing, wants to be in the history books as that but also just enjoys doing it. This whole thing can err on the side of dictatorial, though.
Edit to add, look at his slogan on the Twitter home page: WE WILL GET IT DONE. Whatever it is. The trains WILL run on time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 6:40pm
How to talk to Gen-Z / millennials for social s curity recipients (rather than "well, we're going to lose anyway...")
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:23pm
So is this kid an influencer or not? And what pronoun(s) does
hethey prefer to use?
Whatever the case, for some reason, methinks he needs to be careful about trusting liberal populist boomers.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 6:00pm
Food fight! Two old guys!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 1:14am