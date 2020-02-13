Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Legal types get all het up by run-of-the-mill art-of-the-deal:
Holy cow! He appears to be engaging in another quid pro quo right before our eyes. I don't know what to say but HOLY COW! NY must drop its lawsuits against him if New Yorkers want Global Entry status? HOLY COW!!! HOLY COW!!! https://t.co/4NPUgc9LNt— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020
“We know many of the same people in NY,” he wrote. “Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.”
Mike Bloomberg, in response to Trump's "day of paranoid raving".
“The Department of Homeland security is exploding a mountain on O’odham land and UNESCO biosphere reserve to build Trump’s wall. Draining precious groundwater, bulldozing ancient saguaros and plowing over burial grounds isn’t enough,” he wrote. “Now they’re literally dynamiting a mountain in protected wilderness lands.”
“Nothing is sacred to them, no amount of destruction too grand,” he went on to say. “We’re living a nightmare down here in the borderlands.”
After a decades-long obsession with high heels, @morningmika explains why she has decided to spike the spikes and stamp out the pointy toe. Who is with her?!https://t.co/oqoPuuvjM2— Know Your Value (@MikaKYV365) February 13, 2020
Andrew Yang Fuels Speculation About Running For New York City Mayor | Michael Dresdale for @CityJournal https://t.co/4JreRXfLYH— Brandon Fuller (@fuller_brandon) February 13, 2020
So, this is YUGE -- Huawei, RICO, Iran, DPRK.— John Schindler (@20committee) February 13, 2020
ChiComs are not gonna like this one bit.
Good.https://t.co/km4k68Gbcy
I actually know the story of why Bernie Sanders called himself a democratic socialist because I used to work with his former speechwriter. Basically, Sanders just wanted an independent label. He's not attached to it and rarely brings it up himself. https://t.co/tKaKsiaBNq— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 13, 2020
“I barely knew Bill Barr. He wasn’t up for the job. When I fired him he begged to stay like a dog. He was a volunteer. Coffee boy.” https://t.co/UljecGgqub— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 13, 2020
McClatchy, which operates 30 newsrooms in 14 states, including the Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer, and Kansas City Star, has filed for bankruptcy: https://t.co/QxfzNR6SQS— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) February 13, 2020
...at a Drew University event...Wednesday night. Over a 75-minute speech and question-and-answer session, Kelly laid out, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings with Trump’s words and actions regarding North Korea, illegal immigration, military discipline, Ukraine, and the news media....
On Eddie Gallagher: “The idea that the commander-in-chief intervened there, in my opinion, was exactly the wrong thing to do,” Kelly said. “Had I been there, I think I could have prevented it.” https://t.co/sSB8w0MuaX
Here is the FULL BACKSTORY on how Bloomberg's massive meme campaign came together https://t.co/SYB2Ubd2ds— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 13, 2020
And: New research from @krchhabra reminds us that surprise bills remain common. His paper looked at elective surgeries and found that 20% of patients with in-network surgeons and hospitals still got stuck with an out-of-network bill. https://t.co/Gwd9wg8sKW
“That investigation has led to charges against 13 people and a dozen convictions and revealed that UAW leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, shook down union contractors and schemed with auto executives.” https://t.co/x4n47sT36e— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 12, 2020
How to believe a low-margin office rental play is really a high-tech Software-as-a-Service venture
By the New York Times Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 11, 8:30 pm
Judy Shelton, who has loudly echoed President Trump’s views on monetary policy, is a bad choice for a seat on the Fed’s board.
i see Shaub is still yelling after a long string of tweets, wondering if anyone hears him.
He was director of Office of Government Ethics 2013-2017.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 3:04pm
Shaub pinned this to the top of his page:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:39pm
Yeah, I'm scared too....we're all scared.
by jollyroger on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 8:19pm
This is not just Trump, it is about his maintained support.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 10:07pm
Bi-partisan Bernie tweeted video 5 hrs. ago assuring that everything crucial is just fine:
(Here's the NYTimes on same, 5:46 pm: In Bipartisan Bid to Restrain Trump, Senate Passes Iran War Powers Resolution; Some Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in voting to curtail President Trump’s ability to wage war with Iran, weeks after a drone strike killed a top Iranian general.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 12:32am
Hillary was already heckling The Donald on Tuesday:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 12:49am