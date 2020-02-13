Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“I barely knew Bill Barr. He wasn’t up for the job. When I fired him he begged to stay like a dog. He was a volunteer. Coffee boy.” https://t.co/UljecGgqub— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 13, 2020
After a decades-long obsession with high heels, @morningmika explains why she has decided to spike the spikes and stamp out the pointy toe. Who is with her?!https://t.co/oqoPuuvjM2— Know Your Value (@MikaKYV365) February 13, 2020
Andrew Yang Fuels Speculation About Running For New York City Mayor | Michael Dresdale for @CityJournal https://t.co/4JreRXfLYH— Brandon Fuller (@fuller_brandon) February 13, 2020
So, this is YUGE -- Huawei, RICO, Iran, DPRK.— John Schindler (@20committee) February 13, 2020
ChiComs are not gonna like this one bit.
Good.https://t.co/km4k68Gbcy
I actually know the story of why Bernie Sanders called himself a democratic socialist because I used to work with his former speechwriter. Basically, Sanders just wanted an independent label. He's not attached to it and rarely brings it up himself. https://t.co/tKaKsiaBNq— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 13, 2020
McClatchy, which operates 30 newsrooms in 14 states, including the Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer, and Kansas City Star, has filed for bankruptcy: https://t.co/QxfzNR6SQS— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) February 13, 2020
...at a Drew University event...Wednesday night. Over a 75-minute speech and question-and-answer session, Kelly laid out, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings with Trump’s words and actions regarding North Korea, illegal immigration, military discipline, Ukraine, and the news media....
On Eddie Gallagher: “The idea that the commander-in-chief intervened there, in my opinion, was exactly the wrong thing to do,” Kelly said. “Had I been there, I think I could have prevented it.” https://t.co/sSB8w0MuaX
Here is the FULL BACKSTORY on how Bloomberg's massive meme campaign came together https://t.co/SYB2Ubd2ds— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 13, 2020
And: New research from @krchhabra reminds us that surprise bills remain common. His paper looked at elective surgeries and found that 20% of patients with in-network surgeons and hospitals still got stuck with an out-of-network bill. https://t.co/Gwd9wg8sKW
“That investigation has led to charges against 13 people and a dozen convictions and revealed that UAW leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, shook down union contractors and schemed with auto executives.” https://t.co/x4n47sT36e— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 12, 2020
How to believe a low-margin office rental play is really a high-tech Software-as-a-Service venture
By the New York Times Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 11, 8:30 pm
Judy Shelton, who has loudly echoed President Trump’s views on monetary policy, is a bad choice for a seat on the Fed’s board.
BREAKiNG: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted by Special Prosecutor in Chicago https://t.co/jEbzag8i48 pic.twitter.com/aXsJniHg40— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 11, 2020
Top read from @EmmaCVickers for @wealth @business on the Spanish fortune built atop a firm harvesting plasma donations from low-income Americans https://t.co/nnH3uEp87a— Tom Metcalf (@tommetcalf123) February 10, 2020
Meanwhile, there's this editorial disagreement about priorities:
More here on my blog posting.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 4:34pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:46pm