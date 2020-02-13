    What would Tony Soprano do?

    By artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 2:50pm |

    Legal types get all het up by run-of-the-mill art-of-the-deal:

    Holy cow! He appears to be engaging in another quid pro quo right before our eyes. I don't know what to say but HOLY COW! NY must drop its lawsuits against him if New Yorkers want Global Entry status? HOLY COW!!! HOLY COW!!! https://t.co/4NPUgc9LNt

    — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020

    i see Shaub is still yelling after a long string of tweets, wondering if anyone hears him.

    He was director of Office of Government Ethics 2013-2017.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 3:04pm

    Shaub pinned this to the top of his page:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:39pm

