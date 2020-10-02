Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
NEW HAMPSHIRE— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 11, 2020
Buttigieg 46% (+1)
Trump 45%
Trump 46% (+2)
Biden 44%
Trump 47% (+3)
Sanders 44%
Trump 47% (+6)
Warren 41%
AtlasIntel 2/8-10https://t.co/QR0zqo2Vj5
Comments
Mr. Silver two hours ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:39pm
the traditional Dixville Notch, NH first vote at midnight by the 5 registered residents:
The only Republican: write-in for Michael Bloomberg!
The 4 Democrats: 2 write-ins for Michael Bloomberg! 1 for Sanders. 1 for Buttigieg.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:01am
"party-on, bros" video& photos of Bernie's record-sized rally in Durham:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:28am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:53am
I hear Pete Buttegieg has Ukrainian roots - at least his name sounds like it could be Ukrainian - plus once ate Chinese takeout.
Pretty sure that calls for an investigation.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 9:10am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:09am
Ryan Lizza says hello?
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 5:26pm
Iowa and NH only matter because of the so called band wagon effect. It appears that a significant number of people will change their vote to support a rising candidate or to leave a failing candidate based on these early results even though the actual number of delegates awarded is meaningless/
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 6:10pm
Andrew Yang and Michael Bennett have dropped out tonight. Bennet was a breaking on MSNBC just now., they showed live camera waiting for him to come speak. Hear is Yang:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 8:27pm
ruh roh I don't like what I was just hearing from the Kornacke guy on MSNBC, he was saying it's looking like Bernie won because he got a big majority in the urban areas and Pete was stronger in the suburban and rural ones...
say it ain't so, analysts tomorrow!...
or maybe Amy can do something bout that in the future....
as always, it ain't over til it's over, ask Presidents Paul Tsongas and Gary Hart
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 11:23pm
God, we need some campaign trail nookie about now.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:47am
this is the kind of hyperbole I don't trust, at the same time it is the way politicos talk and how they attack, and it's Olivia Nuzzi reporting it and she's pretty respected, soooo, I think it's worth a gander. At the very least,it's worth knowing that it's a meme being spread"
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:14am
I find this interesting. I think he represents an important type of voter and an influencer type as well:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:24am
Yglesias followed that with this retweet:
he also wrote this:
he later added these thoughts
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 6:18am
Nate Silver on the updated 538 "model"
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 6:50am
For those who follow such things, here's a racist breakout by skin color from the Morning Consult national poll taken day after NH:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 4:19pm